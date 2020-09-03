Joseph DeLucia, 94, of Long Branch passes

Joseph DeLucia, 94, of Long Branch, passed away early Thursday morning surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born and raised in Manhattan, New York on Park Avenue. The son of entrepreneurial Italian immigrants, he was raised with an appreciation for the arts and enjoyed painting, writing and playing the piano. In 1962 he traveled to Milan, Italy and met the love of his life. Together they raised their family in Long Branch, NJ where Joseph had moved years earlier to take care of his father who had ALS. Joseph had a successful 30-year career as an electrical engineer at EAI.

Throughout life he continued his love for the arts, but for Joseph the most important thing was family. Whether it was holidays, Sunday dinners or family gatherings he was always happy to have the family around. A selfless man always giving everything to his family without a complaint. Joseph was a truly great man who pursued truth and knowledge in search of peace and improved education for mankind. He will be sorely missed.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Carmen DeLucia of Long Branch, his daughter Marialena and her husband Mario Popo of Colorado, his son Joseph DeLucia II and Franci Markarian, and his daughter Pasqualina and her husband David DeBoer of Hamilton, NJ, his grandchildren Vincent and his wife Christina, Rachel and her fiancée Andrew, Alexis, Stephen, Joseph III and Evangelina, his great-grandchildren Alana, Nicholas, Joseph IV and Luca, and also the DeLucia, Tedde and Ferrillo families.

Thank you to the nurses at Monmouth Medical and VNA home hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A memorial mass will be on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch. For messages of condolence, please visit Joseph’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.