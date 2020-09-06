Virtual 45th Annual NJ Clearwater Festival

We wanted to tell you that this year’s Clearwater Festival will be virtual on our website

https://www.njclearwater.org/festival.html or other media outlets on the weekend of September 26, with a varied mix of music and environmental information. The decision is for safety during the pandemic.

“We are working on a great line-up of performers and environmental messages to deliver a unique virtual experience ” said Ed Dlugosz, President of NJFC. (See Below)” We could all use some feel good music and some do-good actions to help protect Mother Earth and it will all be safely accessible from home.” WindMill hotdogs “For summer all year round”

NJFC was formed in the mid-1970s by Bob Killian and inspired by a visit from environmental activist and folk singer Pete Seeger to Monmouth County to advocate for the environment. The first Festival was held on Sandy Hook in 1975. After more than 25 years at Sandy Hook, the Festival moved to Asbury Park 2001 for a dozen years. Recent Festivals have been in Long Branch, Brookdale Community College, and debuted at Marine Park in Red Bank last year. “We hope to be back live in on the river in Red Bank next year!”

Click for membership information is available on the NJ Friends of Clearwater website at: https://www.njclearwater.org/membership.html along with information on how to donations to support our programs at: https://www.njclearwater.org/donate.html or at the Urgent Appeal section below. Hope you’ll make it to the virtual Clearwater Festival!

NJ Friends of Clearwater, a 501C3 organization.