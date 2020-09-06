Monmouth County has 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 6, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Due to the observance of Labor Day, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County on Monday, Sept. 7. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|6-Sep
|5-Sep
|Aberdeen:
|263
|265
|Allenhurst:
|13
|13
|Allentown:
|16
|16
|Asbury Park:
|349
|356
|Atlantic Highlands:
|44
|43
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|21
|21
|Belmar:
|59
|61
|Bradley Beach:
|73
|73
|Brielle:
|82
|83
|Colts Neck:
|116
|114
|Deal:
|54
|52
|Eatontown:
|357
|362
|Englishtown:
|49
|50
|Fair Haven:
|49
|49
|Farmingdale:
|17
|17
|Freehold Borough:
|460
|461
|Freehold Township:
|813
|820
|Hazlet:
|380
|385
|Highlands:
|48
|48
|Holmdel:
|356
|348
|Howell:
|858
|856
|Interlaken:
|5
|5
|Keansburg:
|240
|235
|Keyport:
|114
|115
|Lake Como:
|18
|20
|Little Silver:
|55
|55
|Loch Arbour:
|2
|2
|Long Branch:
|704
|705
|Manalapan:
|614
|600
|Manasquan:
|79
|77
|Marlboro:
|579
|582
|Matawan:
|230
|230
|Middletown:
|973
|963
|Millstone Township:
|117
|115
|Monmouth Beach:
|32
|32
|Neptune City:
|80
|81
|Neptune Township:
|702
|700
|Ocean:
|458
|445
|Oceanport:
|81
|81
|Red Bank:
|333
|335
|Roosevelt:
|10
|10
|Rumson:
|86
|87
|Sea Bright:
|12
|11
|Sea Girt:
|39
|39
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|73
|74
|Shrewsbury Township:
|12
|11
|Spring Lake:
|39
|40
|Spring Lake Heights:
|56
|59
|Tinton Falls:
|244
|247
|Union Beach:
|43
|41
|Upper Freehold:
|75
|74
|Wall:
|517
|517
|West Long Branch:
|93
|93
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.