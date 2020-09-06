Monmouth County has 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 6, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

 

Due to the observance of Labor Day, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County on Monday, Sept. 7. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-Sep 5-Sep
Aberdeen: 263 265
Allenhurst: 13 13
Allentown: 16 16
Asbury Park: 349 356
Atlantic Highlands: 44 43
Avon-by-the-Sea: 21 21
Belmar: 59 61
Bradley Beach: 73 73
Brielle: 82 83
Colts Neck: 116 114
Deal: 54 52
Eatontown: 357 362
Englishtown: 49 50
Fair Haven: 49 49
Farmingdale: 17 17
Freehold Borough: 460 461
Freehold Township: 813 820
Hazlet: 380 385
Highlands: 48 48
Holmdel: 356 348
Howell: 858 856
Interlaken: 5 5
Keansburg: 240 235
Keyport: 114 115
Lake Como: 18 20
Little Silver: 55 55
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 704 705
Manalapan: 614 600
Manasquan: 79 77
Marlboro: 579 582
Matawan: 230 230
Middletown: 973 963
Millstone Township: 117 115
Monmouth Beach: 32 32
Neptune City: 80 81
Neptune Township: 702 700
Ocean: 458 445
Oceanport: 81 81
Red Bank: 333 335
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 86 87
Sea Bright: 12 11
Sea Girt: 39 39
Shrewsbury Borough: 73 74
Shrewsbury Township: 12 11
Spring Lake: 39 40
Spring Lake Heights: 56 59
Tinton Falls: 244 247
Union Beach: 43 41
Upper Freehold: 75 74
Wall: 517 517
West Long Branch: 93 93
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.