Monmouth County has 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 6, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to the observance of Labor Day, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County on Monday, Sept. 7. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-Sep 5-Sep Aberdeen: 263 265 Allenhurst: 13 13 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 349 356 Atlantic Highlands: 44 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 21 21 Belmar: 59 61 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 82 83 Colts Neck: 116 114 Deal: 54 52 Eatontown: 357 362 Englishtown: 49 50 Fair Haven: 49 49 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 460 461 Freehold Township: 813 820 Hazlet: 380 385 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 356 348 Howell: 858 856 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 240 235 Keyport: 114 115 Lake Como: 18 20 Little Silver: 55 55 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 704 705 Manalapan: 614 600 Manasquan: 79 77 Marlboro: 579 582 Matawan: 230 230 Middletown: 973 963 Millstone Township: 117 115 Monmouth Beach: 32 32 Neptune City: 80 81 Neptune Township: 702 700 Ocean: 458 445 Oceanport: 81 81 Red Bank: 333 335 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 86 87 Sea Bright: 12 11 Sea Girt: 39 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 73 74 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 39 40 Spring Lake Heights: 56 59 Tinton Falls: 244 247 Union Beach: 43 41 Upper Freehold: 75 74 Wall: 517 517 West Long Branch: 93 93 Unknown: 0 0

