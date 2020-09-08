Beyond the Curtain at NJ Rep – Michael Irvin Pollard

Michael’s appearances at NJ Rep include Big Boys, Ten Percent of Molly Snyder, Apple, Dead Ringer, Yankee Tavern, Night Train, Release Point, Lucky Me and Happy. In addition, he has appeared in numerous readings and Theatre Brut plays.

Michael recently concluded a run of Turquoise at Dixon Place in NYC, and prior to that Greater Tuna at Shadowland Theatre in Ellenville, NY. Other credits include appearances at Adirondack Theatre Festival, Bickford Theatre, Centenary Stage Company, Playwrights Theatre, Depot Theatre, Pioneer Valley Summer Theatre. What Exit?, George Street Playhouse and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

Michael is also known for his work in improv and sketch comedy with appearances at numerous venues throughout the city.