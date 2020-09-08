Monmouth County has 23 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 8, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

8-Sep 7-Sep
Aberdeen: 263 263
Allenhurst: 12 13
Allentown: 15 15
Asbury Park: 360 352
Atlantic Highlands: 43 44
Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22
Belmar: 64 59
Bradley Beach: 74 74
Brielle: 83 82
Colts Neck: 118 118
Deal: 58 56
Eatontown: 359 363
Englishtown: 52 49
Fair Haven: 50 50
Farmingdale: 18 17
Freehold Borough: 460 462
Freehold Township: 815 823
Hazlet: 388 382
Highlands: 48 48
Holmdel: 343 351
Howell: 868 871
Interlaken: 7 7
Keansburg: 241 242
Keyport: 116 113
Lake Como: 19 19
Little Silver: 56 55
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 711 709
Manalapan: 614 606
Manasquan: 77 78
Marlboro: 588 583
Matawan: 230 234
Middletown: 982 971
Millstone Township: 115 116
Monmouth Beach: 33 32
Neptune City: 79 82
Neptune Township: 696 692
Ocean: 449 457
Oceanport: 81 80
Red Bank: 337 330
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 88 87
Sea Bright: 11 11
Sea Girt: 39 38
Shrewsbury Borough: 75 72
Shrewsbury Township: 10 12
Spring Lake: 38 39
Spring Lake Heights: 58 56
Tinton Falls: 247 241
Union Beach: 45 45
Upper Freehold: 79 77
Wall: 524 528
West Long Branch: 95 93
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.