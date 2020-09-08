Monmouth County has 23 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 8, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

8-Sep 7-Sep Aberdeen: 263 263 Allenhurst: 12 13 Allentown: 15 15 Asbury Park: 360 352 Atlantic Highlands: 43 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 64 59 Bradley Beach: 74 74 Brielle: 83 82 Colts Neck: 118 118 Deal: 58 56 Eatontown: 359 363 Englishtown: 52 49 Fair Haven: 50 50 Farmingdale: 18 17 Freehold Borough: 460 462 Freehold Township: 815 823 Hazlet: 388 382 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 343 351 Howell: 868 871 Interlaken: 7 7 Keansburg: 241 242 Keyport: 116 113 Lake Como: 19 19 Little Silver: 56 55 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 711 709 Manalapan: 614 606 Manasquan: 77 78 Marlboro: 588 583 Matawan: 230 234 Middletown: 982 971 Millstone Township: 115 116 Monmouth Beach: 33 32 Neptune City: 79 82 Neptune Township: 696 692 Ocean: 449 457 Oceanport: 81 80 Red Bank: 337 330 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 88 87 Sea Bright: 11 11 Sea Girt: 39 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 75 72 Shrewsbury Township: 10 12 Spring Lake: 38 39 Spring Lake Heights: 58 56 Tinton Falls: 247 241 Union Beach: 45 45 Upper Freehold: 79 77 Wall: 524 528 West Long Branch: 95 93 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.