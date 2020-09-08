Pallone announces cities and towns in New Jersey’s 6th District will receive over $4 million to boost response to Coronavirus Pandemic

Long Branch, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that cities and towns in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District will receive $4,469,297 in funding from the CARES Act.

Middlesex County will receive $2,696,325 and Monmouth County will receive $4,061,870. The funding is allocated through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program and will help the localities respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This funding will help our local governments mitigate the costs of the coronavirus pandemic and keep New Jerseyans healthy and safe during this public health crisis,” Congressman Pallone said. “We know, however, that the funding Congress provided in the CARES Act will not be enough to ensure our communities can weather the economic storm. It’s been over 100 days since the House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act that would deliver more critical aid to state and local governments. It’s past time for Senate Republicans and President Trump to end their stalemate and work with Democrats to pass another relief package so that these governments have the resources they need to operate effectively.”

The cities and towns that received funding include:

Asbury Park $292,337 Edison $884,324 Long Branch $374,654 Middletown $403,433 New Brunswick $768,861 Perth Amboy $583,908 Sayreville $356,218 Woodbridge $805,562

The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law in March. It was the third legislative package that Pallone helped author and Congress passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.