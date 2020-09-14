“Oyster Point of View” this Sunday

We are so excited to be invited to participate in this lovely location!

Just a reminder that the reception for the Oyster Point Hotel Exhibit “Oyster Point of View”, featuring Exhibiting Members of the Guild of Creative Art, will be this coming Sunday, September 13 from 4 – 6pm.

We want to alert everyone, firstly, that the display is in two areas, both on the second floor : one is to the right as you step out of the elevator (or to the left if you use the stairs) and is overlooking the parking lot. The other is to the left as you step out of the elevator, (or to the right if you use the stairs) overlooking the Atrium.

Flowers by Van Brunt “When ordinary just isn’t enough”

The other important thing is that in order to allow a limited number of people to attend the reception between 4 and 6 on September 13th, tickets have been made available and you must sign up ahead of time.

10 people will be allowed to view the artwork for a twenty-minute period; so please choose yours by clicking on the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oyster-point-of-view-opening-tickets-118398736809

Non ticket holders will have to wait until someone leaves before they can enter. They will wait outside or in the lobby or atrium depending on how many people are upstairs.

Thank you for your understanding.