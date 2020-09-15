Local Real Estate sold from 9/7 to 9/14/2020

EATONTOWN:



Single Family:

38 Oak Ln $300,000

372 Broad St

$330,00026 Birch Ln $350,000

9 Clinton Ave $365,000

24 Carmel Way $375,000

10 Georgetown Dr

$639,000 There are 32 homes c urrently Under Contract of Sale, and 44 C urrently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

392 Hampton Ave $145,000

105 Sampson Pl $325,000

635 Overton Pl

$445,000

655 Morford Ave $440,000

56 Avery Ave $1,700,000

Condo/Townhouse:

480 Ocean Ave 2G $230,000

65 Cedar Ave B2 $285,000

31 Cedar Ave 42 $335,000

764 Ocean Ave C2

$602,00011 Cooper Ave 110 $609,000

22 Cooper Ave 204 $675,000



$720,000

80 Ocean Ter$797,000 432 Ocean Blvd 102$720,00080 Ocean Ter$797,000 365 Ocean Blvd 610 $1,075,000

71 Marine Ter $1,241,251

There are 91 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 133 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:







Single Family:

55 Monmouth Pkwy $2,100,000

44 Seaview Ave $1,650,000

Condo/Townhouse:

55 Ocean Ave 10G $975,000



There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:







Single Family:

238 Monmouth Blvd $560,000

174 Comanche Dr $780,000

Condo/Townhouse:

74 Horseshoe C $365,000

4 Russel Ave

$665,00042 Russel Ave $732,990

There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 36 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family: 1306 Logan Rd $345,000 1205 Turner Ave $480,000

10 Fieldstone Ln $530,000

1103 Grassmere Ave $409,500 Condo/Townhouse: 1 Derby Ln $535,000 28 Dorset Rd $740,000 There are 107 homes currently U nder Contract of Sale, an d 101 Curr ently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:



Single Famil y: 1 Imbrie Pl $900,000

4 Center St $750,000 Condo/Townhouse:

2 Tradewinds Ln $1,550,000 There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale. WEST LONG BRANCH: Single Famil y: 1 Meadow Ln ., $1,400,000 There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale. ASBURY PARK:

Single Famil y:

25 De Witt Ave $135,000

1007 Mattison Ave $190,000

1324 Locust Dr $695,000

1501 4th Ave $710,000

Condo/Townhouse:



510 Deal Lake Dr 10J $310,000

317 6th Ave Unit 8 $430,000

1501 Ocean Ave 1312 $430,000

601 Heck St 204 $675,000

603 Lake Ave PHA $825,000 T he re are 36 home s currently Under Contract of Sale, and 76 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Famil y: 210 Wilson Rd $345,000 517 Wayside Rd $375,000 Condo/Townhouse:

309 Cliffwood Dr $272,000 92 Tall Pines Dr $385,000 10 Denbo Dr $396,000 108 Elm Dr $410,000 413 Captains Way $520,000 There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 83 currently Available For Sale. NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD) There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale. OCEAN GROVE:



Single Famil y: 83 Abbott Ave $650,000 Condo/Townhouse: 180 Whitefield Ave $529,000 24 Bath Ave $999,000 There are 20 homes currently Under Contrac t of Sale, a nd 26 C urrently Available For Sale. ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes curr ently Under Contract of Sale, a nd 6 Cu rrently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: Single Famil y: 201 Buttermere Ave., $820,000 There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale. BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Famil y: 219 5th Ave., $1,175,000

T here are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale Information Provided by:



EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER

Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!

SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC., 732-229-6800

