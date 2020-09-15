Local Real Estate sold from 9/7 to 9/14/2020

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
38 Oak Ln   $300,000
372 Broad St
$330,00026 Birch Ln   $350,000
9 Clinton Ave   $365,000
24 Carmel Way    $375,000
10 Georgetown Dr
$639,000There are 32 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 44 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
392 Hampton Ave  $145,000
105 Sampson Pl  $325,000
635 Overton Pl
$445,000

655 Morford Ave   $440,000
56 Avery Ave   $1,700,000

Condo/Townhouse:
480 Ocean Ave 2G  $230,000
65 Cedar Ave B2  $285,000

31 Cedar Ave 42  $335,000

764 Ocean Ave C2
$602,00011 Cooper Ave 110   $609,000
22 Cooper Ave 204 $675,000
432 Ocean Blvd 102
$720,000
80 Ocean Ter$797,000

365 Ocean Blvd 610  $1,075,000

71 Marine Ter   $1,241,251

There are 91 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 133 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:
55 Monmouth Pkwy $2,100,000
44 Seaview Ave$1,650,000
Condo/Townhouse:
55 Ocean Ave 10G $975,000

There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:
238 Monmouth Blvd  $560,000
174 Comanche Dr  $780,000
Condo/Townhouse:
74 Horseshoe C   $365,000
4 Russel Ave
$665,00042 Russel Ave   $732,990

There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 36 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1306 Logan Rd $345,000

1205 Turner Ave   $480,000
10 Fieldstone Ln   $530,000
1103 Grassmere Ave   $409,500

Condo/Townhouse:
1 Derby Ln   $535,000
28 Dorset Rd  $740,000
There are 107 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 101 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:

Single Famil y:
1 Imbrie Pl $900,000

4 Center St $750,000
Condo/Townhouse:
2 Tradewinds Ln   $1,550,000
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Famil y:
1 Meadow Ln., $1,400,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale.
ASBURY PARK:
Single Famil y:
25 De Witt Ave   $135,000
1007 Mattison Ave   $190,000
1324 Locust Dr   $695,000
1501 4th Ave   $710,000
Condo/Townhouse:
510 Deal Lake Dr 10J $310,000
317 6th Ave Unit 8   $430,000
1501 Ocean Ave 1312   $430,000
601 Heck St 204   $675,000
603 Lake Ave PHA  $825,000There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 76 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
210 Wilson Rd   $345,000
517 Wayside Rd   $375,000

Condo/Townhouse:

309 Cliffwood Dr   $272,000
92 Tall Pines Dr   $385,000
10 Denbo Dr $396,000
108 Elm Dr   $410,000
413 Captains Way $520,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 83 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Famil y:
83 Abbott Ave   $650,000

Condo/Townhouse:

180 Whitefield Ave   $529,000
24 Bath Ave $999,000

There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN:
Single Famil y:
201 Buttermere Ave., $820,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
219 5th Ave., $1,175,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18  Currently Available For Sale Information Provided by:
