Local Real Estate sold from 9/7 to 9/14/2020

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
38 Oak Ln $300,000
372 Broad St
$330,00026 Birch Ln $350,000
9 Clinton Ave $365,000
24 Carmel Way $375,000
10 Georgetown Dr
$639,000There are 32 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 44 Currently Available For Sale.
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
392 Hampton Ave $145,000
105 Sampson Pl $325,000
635 Overton Pl
$445,000
655 Morford Ave $440,000
56 Avery Ave $1,700,000
Condo/Townhouse:
480 Ocean Ave 2G $230,000
65 Cedar Ave B2 $285,000
31 Cedar Ave 42 $335,000
764 Ocean Ave C2
$602,00011 Cooper Ave 110 $609,000
22 Cooper Ave 204 $675,000
432 Ocean Blvd 102
$720,000
80 Ocean Ter$797,000
365 Ocean Blvd 610 $1,075,000
71 Marine Ter $1,241,251
There are 91 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 133 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
55 Monmouth Pkwy $2,100,000
44 Seaview Ave$1,650,000
Condo/Townhouse:
55 Ocean Ave 10G $975,000
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
238 Monmouth Blvd $560,000
174 Comanche Dr $780,000
Condo/Townhouse:
74 Horseshoe C $365,000
4 Russel Ave
$665,00042 Russel Ave $732,990
There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 36 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1306 Logan Rd $345,000
|1205 Turner Ave $480,000
10 Fieldstone Ln $530,000
1103 Grassmere Ave $409,500
|
Condo/Townhouse:
1 Derby Ln $535,000
28 Dorset Rd $740,000
There are 107 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 101 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Famil y:
1 Imbrie Pl $900,000
4 Center St $750,000
Condo/Townhouse:
2 Tradewinds Ln $1,550,000
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Famil y:
1 Meadow Ln., $1,400,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale.
ASBURY PARK:
Single Famil y:
25 De Witt Ave $135,000
1007 Mattison Ave $190,000
1324 Locust Dr $695,000
1501 4th Ave $710,000
Condo/Townhouse:
510 Deal Lake Dr 10J $310,000
317 6th Ave Unit 8 $430,000
1501 Ocean Ave 1312 $430,000
601 Heck St 204 $675,000
603 Lake Ave PHA $825,000There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 76 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
210 Wilson Rd $345,000
517 Wayside Rd $375,000
Condo/Townhouse:
309 Cliffwood Dr $272,000
92 Tall Pines Dr $385,000
10 Denbo Dr $396,000
108 Elm Dr $410,000
413 Captains Way $520,000
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 83 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Famil y:
83 Abbott Ave $650,000
Condo/Townhouse:
180 Whitefield Ave $529,000
24 Bath Ave $999,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 26 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN:
Single Famil y:
201 Buttermere Ave., $820,000
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
219 5th Ave., $1,175,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale
