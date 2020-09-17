Monmouth County has 85 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 17, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Sept. 18 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Sep 16-Sep
Aberdeen: 268 270
Allenhurst: 19 17
Allentown: 20 20
Asbury Park: 354 355
Atlantic Highlands: 49 47
Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22
Belmar: 66 65
Bradley Beach: 76 76
Brielle: 86 84
Colts Neck: 117 117
Deal: 61 60
Eatontown: 367 361
Englishtown: 50 48
Fair Haven: 51 50
Farmingdale: 18 18
Freehold Borough: 473 470
Freehold Township: 837 832
Hazlet: 397 396
Highlands: 48 48
Holmdel: 363 362
Howell: 896 889
Interlaken: 9 9
Keansburg: 238 238
Keyport: 114 113
Lake Como: 20 19
Little Silver: 67 63
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 729 724
Manalapan: 647 636
Manasquan: 83 83
Marlboro: 632 628
Matawan: 236 237
Middletown: 1015 1011
Millstone Township: 127 126
Monmouth Beach: 37 37
Neptune City: 78 78
Neptune Township: 721 717
Ocean: 479 471
Oceanport: 84 84
Red Bank: 348 348
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 97 95
Sea Bright: 14 13
Sea Girt: 40 39
Shrewsbury Borough: 80 79
Shrewsbury Township: 11 11
Spring Lake: 39 39
Spring Lake Heights: 58 58
Tinton Falls: 262 261
Union Beach: 44 44
Upper Freehold: 83 83
Wall: 541 538
West Long Branch: 104 101
Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 