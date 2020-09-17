Monmouth County has 85 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 17, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Sept. 18 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-Sep 16-Sep Aberdeen: 268 270 Allenhurst: 19 17 Allentown: 20 20 Asbury Park: 354 355 Atlantic Highlands: 49 47 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 66 65 Bradley Beach: 76 76 Brielle: 86 84 Colts Neck: 117 117 Deal: 61 60 Eatontown: 367 361 Englishtown: 50 48 Fair Haven: 51 50 Farmingdale: 18 18 Freehold Borough: 473 470 Freehold Township: 837 832 Hazlet: 397 396 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 363 362 Howell: 896 889 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 238 238 Keyport: 114 113 Lake Como: 20 19 Little Silver: 67 63 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 729 724 Manalapan: 647 636 Manasquan: 83 83 Marlboro: 632 628 Matawan: 236 237 Middletown: 1015 1011 Millstone Township: 127 126 Monmouth Beach: 37 37 Neptune City: 78 78 Neptune Township: 721 717 Ocean: 479 471 Oceanport: 84 84 Red Bank: 348 348 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 97 95 Sea Bright: 14 13 Sea Girt: 40 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 80 79 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 39 39 Spring Lake Heights: 58 58 Tinton Falls: 262 261 Union Beach: 44 44 Upper Freehold: 83 83 Wall: 541 538 West Long Branch: 104 101 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.