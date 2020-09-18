Pallone, Pascrell, and Menendez Announce New Jersey will Receive $2.4 Million to Prepare for Flooding

Washington, DC – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (NJ-09) and Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $2,419,105 to the state of New Jersey to improve and enhance the state’s flooding mitigation infrastructure.

Flooding and water damage as a result of Superstorm Sandy caused unprecedented harm to communities throughout New Jersey. This grant will fund the state’s Hazard Mitigation Plan to bolster its capacity to implement impactful, cost effective mitigation and resiliency measures to in preparation for natural disasters.

“This year’s record-breaking hurricane season makes it clear that we must do everything we can to protect our state from the threat of future flooding events. My constituents remember all too well the destructive path that Superstorm Sandy left in our state eight years ago,” Congressman Pallone said. “Since then, I’ve worked with my colleagues to make sure that New Jersey is effectively safeguarded from major storms in the future. This grant will increase New Jersey’s resiliency and ability to withstand future storms. I want to thank Congressman Bill Pascrell and Senator Menendez whose leadership on this issue has helped ensure New Jersey will be prepared.”

“Although it has been nearly eight years since Superstorm Sandy devastated New Jersey, we remember vividly the tragedy and destruction that so many of our communities faced,” Senator Menendez said. “As the effects of climate change continue to wreak havoc across the country, it’s more important than ever to continue to invest in flood resiliency and mitigation so our state is prepared when another disaster inevitably strikes. That’s exactly why we fought so hard for these funds. I also urge Congress to pass my National Flood Insurance Program reform bill, which tackles systemic problems with flood insurance and prioritizes prevention and mitigation to spare the high cost of rebuilding after flood disasters.”

“Eight years after Superstorm Sandy, New Jerseyans are still coping with the damage and worried about storms on the horizon. This federal grant will make our state more resilient against future disasters and provide New Jersey families with the peace of mind they deserve. This is tremendous news for the Garden State,” said Congressman Pascrell. “Our delegation has worked vigilantly to make New Jersey whole again and ensure that our state is protected from future hurricanes. I want to especially thank Senator Bob Menendez and Chairman Frank Pallone for their indispensable leadership on this front. Together, we have long pushed for more federal funding like this in our National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform Act to prepare for the next storm. Whether it’s to defeat COVID-19 or protect against natural disasters, we will continue bringing home every federal dollar available to support the health and well-being of New Jersey families.”

The FEMA grant will support New Jersey’s Flood Plain Compliance and Mitigation Database, Enhanced Dam Risk Assessment, Enhanced Risk Assessment for Coastal Resilience, and Light Detection and Ranging Mapping Plan.

After Superstorm Sandy, Pallone introduced multiple pieces of legislation to protect New Jersey’s coastal communities and homeowners from major flooding events in the future, including an affordable and fair flood insurance program and legislation that would strengthen shorelines.