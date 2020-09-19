Peter W. Kenny passes

Peter W. Kenny, of Spring Lake formerly of West Long Branch, died peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 14th, after battling Alzheimer’s and cancer. He was 74 years old. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and Attorney.

Peter was born and raised in West Orange and attended St. Benedict’s Prep. He graduated from Niagara University and received his Law Degree from Toledo University. Peter practiced law in Monmouth County over 50 years, where he served as the President of the Bar Association as well as the President of the Monmouth Bar Foundation for many years. He served as the Prosecutor in both Red Bank and Tinton Falls as well as the Public Defender for Asbury Park and Tinton Falls.

He was a member of the West Long Branch Borough Council, where he served as the Chairman of the Police Committee. Peter was a member of Borough Chemical and Truck Company #1, West Long Branch Fire Department. He was a parishioner of St. Jerome’s RC Church.

His priority in life was his family. He cherished time with his grandchildren and loved bragging about each of them to anyone who would listen. He enjoyed making friends, once you became a friend of Peter, you were his friend for life. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching sports especially with his grandchildren.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, Isabelle and John Kenny; two brothers, John and Philip Kenny.

Surviving is his beautiful and loving wife of 52 years, Carole Uncher Kenny; their children, Patrick and his wife Kate Kenny, Wayne, Pa. and Karen and Michael Dettlinger, Brielle; his grandchildren, Molly, Annie, William, Lilah Grace and Jack.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, Peter’s family will have a private funeral mass at St. Jerome’s RC Church, West Long Branch. In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider honoring Peter by contributing to Butterfly Wishes, Homeside Hospice, 67 Walnut Avenue, Clark, NJ 07066. To share a favorite memory of Peter or send a message of condolence please visit Peter’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.