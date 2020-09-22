Kortney’s Challenge event has raised over $632,000 for research

YOU, Our Supporters, are responsible for making The Kortney Rose Foundation’s (KRF) 15th annual Kortney’s Challenge 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk successful again this year. While the pandemic forced us to go virtual, we were still able to raise an impressive $81,000. Generous matching donors really helped with a $20,000 match.

Virtual participation is here to stay and will make an incredible addition to our live event next year.

Fun Facts for 2020:

501 total participants,

70% team members, an increase of 23% over last year

36 total teams, from 36 U.S. States & 6 countries raised close to $35,000

The largest team for both fundraising and members = Team Run #BFE, (Best Family Ever) with 70 participants

Largest Individual Fundraiser: Pete McQuaid – Charity Heroes for Brain Cancer Research = $7,700

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Names InauguralKortney Rose Foundation Clinical Research Position

On June 25, 2020 The Kortney Rose Foundation was excited to announce that Dr. Cassie Kline has been named the inaugural Kortney Rose Foundation Clinical Researcher in Neuro-Oncology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

“It is unacceptable to me that after decades of research, we are still forced to give our patients and families news of incurable brain tumors with no standard of care therapy. In joining the Brain Tumor Center within the Division of Oncology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and representing KRF as the ﬁrst-ever KRF Clinical Research in Neuro-Oncology, I look forward to growing treatment options for children and young adults with central nervous system tumors.

Within the rich environment of CHOP, I am excited to expand KRF’s impact by bringing together basic scientists, neurosurgeons, collaborators within the Children’s Brain Tumor Network, colleagues within our Brain Tumor Center, and across consortia to expand novel therapies and create rapid pipelines to bring them to patients. I am conﬁdent that by building such robust collaborations, we will make great advances towards ﬁnding new cures,” said Cassie Kline, MD, MAS Attending Physician, Director, Neuro-Oncology Clinical Research, Kortney Rose Foundation Clinical Researcher, Division of Oncology, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Director of Data Quality and Integration, Paciﬁc Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium (www.pnoc.us)