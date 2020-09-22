Riverside Music Sessions announced in Red Bank

Red Bank, NJ —Red Bank RiverCenter has announced a socially-distant concert series, the Riverside Music Sessions presented by the Asbury Park Press on Saturday, September 26 and Saturday, October 3 at Riverside Gardens Park.

The Sept. 26 Riverside Music Sessions line-up is: Almost U2, at 11 a.m.; Decade “Neil Young Tribute” at 2 p.m.; and “Heat Wave” a Linda Ronstadt Tribute featuring Sharon Lasher at 5 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Oct. 3 Riverside Music Sessions line-up is: The Haven w/Special Guest Carl Gentry at 11 a.m.; The Weeklings – Music of the Beatles & More at 2 p.m.; and The Nerds at 5 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 4.

Tickets to the six performances by musicians and vocalists known locally and internationally are available for purchase online at eventbite.org. A total of 396 tickets will be sold for each session. Tickets are $39.95 each and are being sold exclusively in blocks of four tickets.

“In creating the Riverside Music Sessions, RiverCenter plans to reintroduce live music in the parks in a socially-distant and safe environment,” RiverCenter Executive Director Laura Kirkpatrick said. “We are working with the Borough of Red Bank and our event producer, Rue Events, to be in compliance with all current state and local guidelines now and on event day.”

Concert goers will be required wear masks as they enter the park and are escorted to their assigned, physically distanced seats, and unless they are enjoying food and beverages. Chairs will be provided and cleaned between sessions; no outside chairs will be allowed. No outside food or beverages allowed. Additional safety precautions are listed with the ticket purchase. Other safeguards may be announced on or before the event day.

“RiverCenter is also looking to recoup some of the revenue lost when we had to cancelled both of our 2020 music and food festivals as a result of COVID-19,” Kirkpatrick added. “The two festivals help defray the extremely popular and successful holiday lights display that lights up the Red Bank business district from the night after Thanksgiving until the new year.”

Concert goers will receive a goodie bag with snacks, and a list of restaurants offering discounts the day of the performance.

“RiverCenter is excited to have this opportunity to welcome more people back to Red Bank and to demonstrate our responsiveness to their desire to be entertained while still feeling safe,” Stephen

Catania, RiverCenter Chairman and owner of the Cheese Cave said. “We are equally thrilled to be giving some great artists an opportunity to get back to playing in front of a live audience and earn some money.”

The Riverside Music Sessions are being presented by the Asbury Park Press and produced by Rue Events (Really Unbelievable Events). The event is a project of Red Bank RiverCenter.

