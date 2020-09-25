The Link News Obituaries – 9.18.20 – 9.23.20

Joseph “Junior” Mazza, Jr. 83 of Oceanport and Marco Island, Fl. died on Wednesday September 23rd at his home in Oceanport.

Junior was the Owner and Operator of Trenton Iron and Metal, Neptune Iron and Metal as well as Shore Auto Wreckers.

He enjoyed traveling throughout the country with the love of his life, Dottie, in their RV. He was always happy to return to his beloved Marco Island. Junior enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles and riding throughout, New Jersey and Florida. He enjoyed fine dining wherever he and Dottie traveled. Junior was a student of the stock market and would study the trends of everyday.

Junior loved to be with his family, especially his kids, grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. He had an ability to put everyone in a good mood with his passion and optimism for life. He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the New Jersey National Guard.

He was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, Long Branch. Junior enjoyed the opera, but his favorite song was the theme from the Godfather.

Joe was pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy Carl Mazza in 2019; daughter, Kathleen Mazza, in 2004; his brothers and sister, Bruno Mazza, Victor Mazza and Marie Massaro.

Surviving is his son, Joseph Mazza, III, Port St. Lucie, Fla; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Mario Mazza, James and Cecilia Mazza, Dominick and Nancy Mazza; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret Tuzzio, Eleanor and Thomas Calise, Santa and Peter DeCenzo, Josephine Spaletta and Marianne and Vinnie Carb; his sister-in-law, Suzie Mazza; three grandchildren, Christine Bryant, Joseph Bryant and Taylor Mazza; two great grandchildren, Carter Bryant and Liam Gunther; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, September 27th, 1 to 5 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday September 28th, 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, Corner of Second and Chelsea Avenues, Long Branch. Entombment Woodbine Mausoleum. To share a favorite memory of Junior or send messages of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

In order to accommodate all of Junior’s family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects; we appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Masks are required in the funeral home.

Sarah D. Salmon, age 82 of Oakhurst died peacefully on September 19, 2020 at home. Born in Long Branch, she had lived in Oakhurst for the past 50 years. Sarah was a bookkeeper for the Long Branch Trust Company and a receptionist for Dr. Picone. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church in West End.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Emilee and Sheamus. Their love kept her strong during her fight with cancer through the end.

Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2016. Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Salmon and Timothy and Leah Salmon; her sister, Janet Jones, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Bette Salmon; 3 grandchildren, Emilee, Sheamus and Hunter many niece and nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4 – 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Tuesday, 9 am from the funeral home with a Mass celebrated at 10 am at St. Michael’s Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or Founders Affiliate of American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston MA 02241. Letters of condolence may be sent through the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Fred H. Salter, Jr., 72, a lifelong resident of Long Branch died on Sunday Sept. 20th. at the Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown.

He graduated Long Branch High School in 1965, where he lettered in Football and Wrestling. He was a regional champion wrestler. Fred proudly served in the U. S. Marine Corp, serving in Vietnam as a Helicopter Gunner. He was honorably discharged after obtaining the rank of Sergeant.

Fred went to work for the IBEW Local 400 as an Electrician. Following his retirement from the Union, Fred became an electrical designer for wireless cell towers. He retired from KMB Design Group in November 2019. He was the Owner of FHS Stables, which bred and raced thoroughbred racehorses. He raced his horses at Monmouth Park and Philadelphia Park. Fred was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Long Branch, the Long Branch Elks, BPOE #742 and an Exempt member of the Neptune Hose Company, Long Branch Fire Department. Fred was a member of the Monmouth Ski Club as well as the NJ Breeder’s Association.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Kathy Speck Salter in 2004; his parents, Roberta Moody Salter in 2015 and Fred H. Salter, Sr. in 1993; his brother, Wayne B. Salter in 2017 and his father-in-law, John Speck in 2011.

Surviving is his sister and brother-in-law, Marcia Salter Speck and her husband Daniel; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Speck; his sister-in-law, Carol Speck Gough and her husband Tom; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Speck, Carrie and Carl Griffin, Sr., Jamie and Doug Dietz, Kelly Speck, Chad and Stefanie Salter, Tracey and Fred Cistaro, Jenna and Raymond Penzimer and Lori and Vincent St. John; great nieces and nephews; Jake and Aidan Walker, Carl Griffin, Jr., Hailey and Chris Cervantez, Connor and Kyle Dietz, Cassaundra and Alexandra Salter, Dominic and Luke Cistaro and Tessa St. John.

Miguel A. “Papo” Ferrer, age 64 of Long Branch, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home. Miguel was a pipe layer for D & D Utility Contractors in Long Branch before retiring. Miguel was born and raised in Mayaguez, PR before moving to Long Branch. He loved to play softball and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his father Carlos Ferrer, his brother Carlos and his sister Nilsa. Surviving are his wife Ideliza “Dely” Ferrer; his daughter Ideliza “Lisa” Ferrer; his mother, Milagros Ferrer; 3 brothers, Samuel, Raymond and Manolin Ferrer; 6 sisters, Elisa, Elba, Luz, Ramona, Santia and Lourdes Ferrer; 2 sisters in law, Nilsa Samol and Nancy Clarke; 2 grandchildren, Alexis and Amirah; his “boys” Saco and Jasper, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Rysean Domar Traymon, age 37 of Eatontown, earned his wings on September 18, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1983. Rysean was self-employed as a fabricated welder and loved doing other jobs as well.

Rysean enjoyed outdoor sports such as sailing, dirt biking and riding quads. He also enjoyed repairing cars and doing electrical work.

He was predeceased by his son Brayden Traymon; his father Sean Everett; his grandmother, Elaine Turner; grandfather, Billy Everett; grandmother Phyllis Traymon Taylor; great grandmother Elizabeth Traymon and his cousin Rochelle Biddle.

Rysean loved his family. Surviving is his mother Angela Traymon; his grandfather, Walter B. Thomas; his children, Aniiyah, Cameron, Ellianna and Davin; his sisters, Rysheania Traymon and Angelique Everett; his niece Ireanna Vasquez; his aunt’s Sue Ann Traymon, Stacey Taylor, Malika Shomo an uncle, Robert Shomo and a host of loving family and friends.

Rochelle Nicole Biddle “Ro”, 41 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. She was born on June 6, 1979 to Charles H. Biddle and the late Brenda Traymon Biddle. Rochelle attended public school in New Jersey and graduated from Highland Springs High School in Virginia. She was a dedicated employee for Seman Tov Bus Company for 13 years until her illness caused her to stay at home.

Rochelle enjoyed quality time with her boys, listening to music, watching movies, writing poems, and reading books. Anyone who knew Ro, she left an impression and a big smile. She would send you a motivational message daily by text.

Rochelle was predeceased by her mother Brenda Traymon Biddle, her maternal grandmother Elizabeth Traymon, her paternal grandmother Louella Breckenridge and her favorite cousin Rysean Traymon. Those left to cherish her memories are her 2 sons Imir Durant and Nicere Durant of Long Branch; her father Charles H. Biddle of Henrico, Virginia; her sisters Pamela Traymon of Georgia, Keisha Traymon of Eatontown, NJ, Jean Biddle and Nicole Biddle of California; 2 brothers Charles Biddle, III of California and Carlton Biddle of Henrico, Virginia; 2 nieces Tynia Pope and Janecia Williams; 2 nephews Tyron Johnson and Juwan Williams; a great niece, 3 great nephews, her godchild, Aniya Traymon, aunts, uncles, a host of cousins and devoted friends.

Muriel Chambers - It is with great sadness that the family of Muriel Chambers announces her peaceful passing on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 85 after, thankfully, a very short illness.

Muriel loved her job as a federal government employee of the United States Army. She received many awards and commendations during her tenure and was very proud of the work she did supporting our soldiers and government.

She loved her many vacations to locations such as Hawaii, Canada, Bermuda, Bahamas, Las Vegas, Florida, Niagara Falls, and the 1,000 island region of New York. She easily made friends and is known as a loving, giving and kind-hearted woman. One time during a vacation a women she befriended admired her shirt and Muriel later gave her that shirt.

She was always ready to laugh and enjoy life, regardless of hardships that came her way. Not one to complain, she was strong and steady and quick to give comfort to others, not asking for it herself. She loved to read books, do crossword puzzles, knit, travel, listen to country music, and watch old games shows on TV. She loved her family with all her heart and soul. She will be missed.

She is predeceased by her father William, mother Lillian, sisters Naomi and Beth, her beloved son, Kevin and her granddaughter Michelle Ramsey. Surviving family members are sons Roy and Todd; daughters Vicki, Susan and Karen; son-in-law Karl McIntosh; daughter-in-law Aida Poulsen; 8 grandchildren, Kalena Soliman, Brandon Poulsen, Nicole Poulsen, Tyler Whitt, Dana Katz, Jason Katz, Eric Katz, and Tina McIntosh and 9 great-grandchildren, Kai Soliman, Alexander Katz, Devon Katz, Alexa Katz, Bella Katz, Kailee Katz, Silas Katz, Lucas Hausknecht, and Dylan Hausknecht.