Monmouth County has 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 29, there are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Due to the State resolving issues with their reporting system, CDRSS, there have been more than 300 cases removed from the Monmouth County case count. To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 11,854.
As of Sept. 25, there are 23 hospitalized, one in intensive care (ICU) and none on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|29-Sep
|28-Sep
|Aberdeen:
|276
|273
|Allenhurst:
|23
|30
|Allentown:
|17
|19
|Asbury Park:
|360
|357
|Atlantic Highlands:
|50
|52
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|23
|24
|Belmar:
|60
|73
|Bradley Beach:
|73
|75
|Brielle:
|78
|90
|Colts Neck:
|130
|131
|Deal:
|74
|77
|Eatontown:
|371
|405
|Englishtown:
|57
|51
|Fair Haven:
|52
|58
|Farmingdale:
|19
|18
|Freehold Borough:
|477
|496
|Freehold Township:
|831
|870
|Hazlet:
|392
|409
|Highlands:
|48
|51
|Holmdel:
|332
|380
|Howell:
|896
|934
|Interlaken:
|9
|9
|Keansburg:
|222
|242
|Keyport:
|122
|119
|Lake Como:
|24
|25
|Little Silver:
|69
|76
|Loch Arbour:
|5
|3
|Long Branch:
|772
|767
|Manalapan:
|676
|664
|Manasquan:
|70
|82
|Marlboro:
|654
|671
|Matawan:
|247
|241
|Middletown:
|1012
|1043
|Millstone Township:
|125
|134
|Monmouth Beach:
|38
|37
|Neptune City:
|82
|74
|Neptune Township:
|713
|731
|Ocean:
|508
|522
|Oceanport:
|88
|88
|Red Bank:
|347
|353
|Roosevelt:
|11
|11
|Rumson:
|93
|101
|Sea Bright:
|18
|20
|Sea Girt:
|31
|41
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|81
|83
|Shrewsbury Township:
|11
|12
|Spring Lake:
|41
|43
|Spring Lake Heights:
|63
|61
|Tinton Falls:
|290
|254
|Union Beach:
|51
|43
|Upper Freehold:
|83
|82
|Wall:
|526
|556
|West Long Branch:
|133
|133
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.