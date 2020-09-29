Monmouth County has 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 29, there are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to the State resolving issues with their reporting system, CDRSS, there have been more than 300 cases removed from the Monmouth County case count. To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 11,854.

As of Sept. 25, there are 23 hospitalized, one in intensive care (ICU) and none on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Sep 28-Sep Aberdeen: 276 273 Allenhurst: 23 30 Allentown: 17 19 Asbury Park: 360 357 Atlantic Highlands: 50 52 Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 24 Belmar: 60 73 Bradley Beach: 73 75 Brielle: 78 90 Colts Neck: 130 131 Deal: 74 77 Eatontown: 371 405 Englishtown: 57 51 Fair Haven: 52 58 Farmingdale: 19 18 Freehold Borough: 477 496 Freehold Township: 831 870 Hazlet: 392 409 Highlands: 48 51 Holmdel: 332 380 Howell: 896 934 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 222 242 Keyport: 122 119 Lake Como: 24 25 Little Silver: 69 76 Loch Arbour: 5 3 Long Branch: 772 767 Manalapan: 676 664 Manasquan: 70 82 Marlboro: 654 671 Matawan: 247 241 Middletown: 1012 1043 Millstone Township: 125 134 Monmouth Beach: 38 37 Neptune City: 82 74 Neptune Township: 713 731 Ocean: 508 522 Oceanport: 88 88 Red Bank: 347 353 Roosevelt: 11 11 Rumson: 93 101 Sea Bright: 18 20 Sea Girt: 31 41 Shrewsbury Borough: 81 83 Shrewsbury Township: 11 12 Spring Lake: 41 43 Spring Lake Heights: 63 61 Tinton Falls: 290 254 Union Beach: 51 43 Upper Freehold: 83 82 Wall: 526 556 West Long Branch: 133 133 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.