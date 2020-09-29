Monmouth County has 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 29, there are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to the State resolving issues with their reporting system, CDRSS, there have been more than 300 cases removed from the Monmouth County case count. To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 11,854.

As of Sept. 25, there are 23 hospitalized, one in intensive care (ICU) and none on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Sep 28-Sep
Aberdeen: 276 273
Allenhurst: 23 30
Allentown: 17 19
Asbury Park: 360 357
Atlantic Highlands: 50 52
Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 24
Belmar: 60 73
Bradley Beach: 73 75
Brielle: 78 90
Colts Neck: 130 131
Deal: 74 77
Eatontown: 371 405
Englishtown: 57 51
Fair Haven: 52 58
Farmingdale: 19 18
Freehold Borough: 477 496
Freehold Township: 831 870
Hazlet: 392 409
Highlands: 48 51
Holmdel: 332 380
Howell: 896 934
Interlaken: 9 9
Keansburg: 222 242
Keyport: 122 119
Lake Como: 24 25
Little Silver: 69 76
Loch Arbour: 5 3
Long Branch: 772 767
Manalapan: 676 664
Manasquan: 70 82
Marlboro: 654 671
Matawan: 247 241
Middletown: 1012 1043
Millstone Township: 125 134
Monmouth Beach: 38 37
Neptune City: 82 74
Neptune Township: 713 731
Ocean: 508 522
Oceanport: 88 88
Red Bank: 347 353
Roosevelt: 11 11
Rumson: 93 101
Sea Bright: 18 20
Sea Girt: 31 41
Shrewsbury Borough: 81 83
Shrewsbury Township: 11 12
Spring Lake: 41 43
Spring Lake Heights: 63 61
Tinton Falls: 290 254
Union Beach: 51 43
Upper Freehold: 83 82
Wall: 526 556
West Long Branch: 133 133
Unknown: 0 0

 

 

