NJ Rep – Democracy Sucks! 4 Days Only – Sept 29 – Oct 2

A raunchy, rowdy, irreverent comedy about philosophy, politics, and virtual teaching by Monica Bauer, directed by John FitzGibbon, starring John Fico.

Professor B. has been giving the same crazed lecture to his online class for the entire semester, complete with wine and expletives. It’s the last class of the term and it’s time for the students to evaluate his performance. Will the dance number and a desperate plea for help save his job?

Monica Bauer

Monica Bauer (playwright) graduate of Boston Univ. Graduate Program in Playwriting. Selected credits, New York, regional, and international: Vivian’s Music, 1969 (Edinburgh Fringe, Off Broadway at 59E59 Theaters, Anacostia Playhouse (nominated for Helen Hayes Award as Best Visiting Production in Washington, DC); Two Men Walk Into a Bar (Dream Up Festival, Theater for the New City), My Occasion of Sin (Urban Stages, Detroit Rep: Urban Stages Emerging Playwright Award); Made for Each Other (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, United Solo, Orlando Fringe, Boulder Fringe, Hollywood Fringe (Best Solo Show); Chosen Child (Boston Playwrights’ Theatre: nominated, Best New Play, Independent Reviewers of New England. Winner, Bechdel Test Festival, Bridge Initiative for Women in Theater); The Higher Education of Khalid Amir (Midtown International Theater Festival: Best New Script), The Maternal Instinct (Midtown International Theater Festival, Finalist for New South Writing Prize, Brighton Fringe Festival. Publications include “Vivian’s Music, 1969” (Original Works Publishing) and the upcoming “Three Men With Guns” included in THE BEST NEW TEN MINUTE PLAYS, 2021, edited by Lawrence Harbison for Applause Books. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild. Full production history, awards, and publications at www.monicabauer.com

John Fico

John Fico is an actor and voice over artist in NYC. He won the 2017 Planet Connections Theatre Festivity award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Comedy for his role in another Monica Bauer play ANNE FRANK IN THE GAZA STRIP. He has been performing in the solo show MADE FOR EACH OTHER, also written by Monica Bauer and directed by John D. FitzGibbon from London to LA since 2010 including an open run at NYCs legendary Stage Left Theater, Tucson’s Invisible Theater, and two years at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe after performing the play in The Planet Connections Theatre Festivity (Nominated: Outstanding Actor in a Solo Show). Other notable NYC stage credits include: AS I LAY DYING (Live Source) The World Premier of A. R. Gurney’s SCREEN PLAY (Flea Theater), IRON CURTAIN, The Musical (Prospect Theatre), The Marx Brothers Musical: THE MOST RIDICULOUS THING YOU EVER HOID (2010 NYMF – winner Outstanding Ensemble Performance), A STOOP ON ORCHARD STREET (Mazur Theater). He has worked up and down the East Coast from The White Mountains, NH to Marathon Key, FL in shows such as A STOOP ON ORCHARD STREET, HELLO DOLLY!, BEYOND THERAPY, GUYS & DOLLS, and OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS. TV & Web Series: THE BLACKLIST, I LOVE YOU BUT I LIED, THE OUTS. Contact with questions — 347.613.3244 johnficoNYC@gmail.com

John D. FitzGibbon