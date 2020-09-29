Welcome Back! The Long Branch Public Library Is Opening Its Doors on October 1st

The Long Branch Free Public Library is thrilled to announce its reopening on Thursday, October 1st. The library will be following the next step in its phased reopening plan: limited hours and limited services.

Library staff are looking forward to restoring access to the library’s physical collections – and seeing our patrons again face to face. Reopening and reintroducing our services has been carefully planned using health and science-based research to help guide all decisions.­

The library will be open for walkthrough visitors and encourages patrons to grab-and-go.

The library’s public spaces will have limited capacities. Furniture, tables, and seating have been removed to increase the amount of space available for proper social distancing. Directional pathways are mapped out to help manage traffic and congestion throughout the library, and the elevator is limited to two people or one family at a time.

The Main Library and the Elberon Branch Library will be open new hours for limited services as follows:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Wednesday: 3:00 pm – 8:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 3:00pm (Main Library only)



At Main, visitors must enter through the side parking lot entrance, which is handicapped-accessible. The Broadway entrance will remain closed. The library appreciates the community’s understanding and patience as we navigate reopening with the following limited services. Additional services will be added as the library is able.

Available services:

Browsing for books, movies, audiobooks and CDs.

Library card registration

Technology and Career assistance outside at our Library Express (weather permitting)

Outdoor wifi and laptop use at Library Express

Computer use – reservations required. Please call ahead to schedule a timeslot.

Social Work by appointment

Notary Services by appointment

Copying, scanning, printing and faxing (nominal fees)

Wireless printing and Curbside Pickup printing

Hold pickup (in-library)

Curbside Pickup for materials, pickup programs, and printing

Virtual Programs

eLibrary

Online research and e-learning database

*Computer use is limited to one 30-minute reservation per day. No extensions will be given.

Unavailable services until further notice:

The Technology and Career Center

The Children’s Floor

The Local History Room

Meeting room, Board Room, Classroom and Theater reservations

In-person programming

Newspapers and magazines

There will be limited displays of Children’s materials available for browsing and staff will be happy to fetch other titles from our collections or place them on hold.

Following the best practices and standards from the CDC and local health officials is of the utmost importance to the Library’s staff. In addition to proper PPE and social distancing, staff members only report to work if they (and their household) are healthy and show no signs of symptoms. The library will have a thorough cleaning of all high-touch surfaces every two hours during open hours, and staff are cleaning work stations before and after each shift change. Items returned to the library or will be quarantined for seven days. Do not be alarmed if you see items you returned still listed on your account. They will be removed after quarantine. No fines will be accrued.

Additionally, new requirements for patrons to visit the building have been established:

Wear a face mask/covering at all times

Maintain social distancing (stand 6’+ apart)

No food or drink in the library

Wash/sanitize hands often

Children 12 and under must be supervised and accompanied by an adult at all times

All items must be returned to the drop boxes located at the parking lot curb at the Main Library. The Elberon Branch Library is not accepting returns at this time.

Patrons who are unable to wear a mask and require an ADA accommodation are

encouraged to use our Curbside Pickup for materials or outdoor Library Express for computer services. The library recognizes that not everyone will feel comfortable with an in-person visit. The LBFPL is committed to providing virtual services and Curbside Pickup for patrons who wish to use our services from home. All of these services (and more) will still be available upon reopening.

To learn more about the library’s reopening, visit longbranchlib.org.