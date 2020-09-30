Clerk Hanlon announces that Mail-In Ballots are on their Way!

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising that mail-in ballots are now being mailed, pursuant to the State mandate, to all active registered Monmouth County voters this week.

Voters should be on the lookout for the official ballot packets in their mailboxes. Per State law, the Nov. 3 General Election will be conducted primarily by mail-in ballots with all active registered voters in the State of New Jersey automatically receiving mail-ballots for voting.



In Monmouth County, complying with the State mandate involves the printing, preparation, and mailing of more than 450,000 mail-in ballot packets to voters. These ballot packets will be sent to voters who are listed as active and registered in the Statewide Voter Registration System.

“This is the first time in our state’s history that a General Election will be conducted primarily by mail,” said Clerk Hanlon. “During a typical election in Monmouth County, a small percentage of voters have cast their votes by mail-in ballots. This year, due to the recent State mandate regarding universal mailing of ballots to all active registered voters, more than 450,000 ballots are being mailed out, and the vast majority of voters will cast their votes by mail.”

“Preparing almost half a million mail-in ballot packets has been a challenging experience and I am grateful to the hard working employees of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office and of all three County Election Offices during this unprecedented election process,” said Clerk Hanlon.

“One of the greatest challenges has been issues with the Statewide Voter Registration System and receiving the appropriate updates to the voter files from the State’s vendor, KNOWiNK, LLC. This has left us in an untenable situation because we are mandated by State law to utilize the Statewide Voter Registration System in order to mail the ballots, yet, the State has failed to provide us with up-to-date voter mailing information.”