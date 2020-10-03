‘This Business is a Healthcare Hero’ Campaign Focuses on Importance of face coverings

Monmouth Medical Center Partners with Long Branch Chamber on Public Awareness Initiative

Long Branch – September 30, 2020 – Monmouth Medical Center has partnered with the Greater Long Branch Area Chamber of Commerce to distribute laminated signs for area businesses to display upon entry that recognize the workers as essential heroes and remind the community about the importance of wearing a face covering.

The signs, which are on display in restaurants and other businesses throughout Long Branch and the surrounding community, note in English and Spanish: “FACE COVERING Required to Enter” and “Thank You for Helping Keep our Essential Heroes and Communities Safe.”

Also distributed for further awareness of COVID-19 precautions are flyers that remind community members that in addition to the importance of wearing a face covering when in public, social distancing and frequent handwashing are also keys to controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We are so grateful to the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce for helping us recognize our local businesses as essential heroes and remind everyone that together we can stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing these three key preventive measures whenever they leave home,” said Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus President and CEO Eric Carney.