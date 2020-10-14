Local Real Estate sold 10-5-20 to 10-12-20

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
94 Lewis St $162,000
80 Redfern Rd $450,000
There are 38 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 43 Currently Available For Sale.
Deal: (NONE SOLD)
There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
288 Branchport Ave $274,000
427 Exchange Pl $340,000
59 Columbia Ave $340,250
144 N 5th Ave $438,000
330 Chelsea Ave $350,000
136 Lippincott Ave $505,000
346 Chelsea Ave $480,000
10 Ocean Ct
$4,300,000Condo/Townhouse:
432 Ocean Blvd N 308 $760,000
787 Ocean Ave 1507 $800,000
52 Seaview Ave $1,275,000
There are 96 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 130 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
28 Beach Rd., $715,000
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 27 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
130 Smith St $475,000
86 Iroquois Ave $829,000
Condo/Townhouse:
85 Paddock Ct $342,000
9 Bridgewaters Dr 19 $433,000
There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 25 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Condo/Townhouse:
7 Centre St 3205 $340,000
169 Old Orchard Ln 3.02 $390,000
122 Tanya Cir 2105 $395,500
78 Mckinley Dr $399,999
35 Brandywine Rd $920,000
There are 100 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 95 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Famil y:
4 Church St $796,100
Condo/Townhouse:
5 Island View Way 60 $550,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Famil y:
12 Linden Ave $380,500
37 Laurel St $515,000
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale.
ASBURY PARK:
Single Famil y:
1313 4th Ave $545,000
Condo/Townhouse:
301 6th Ave 201 $360,000 803 Kingsley St 2 $999,000
601 Heck St 303 $480,000
There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 65 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
1114 9th Ave $170,000
263 Fisher Ave $245,000
114 Moss Pl $260,000
3430 State Route 66 $340,000
656 Wayside Rd $290,000
10 Hampton Ct $700,000
3 Victoria Ln $514,900
Condo/Townhouse:
227 Frankfort Ave $317,000
27 Doral Way $430,000
1222 9th Ave $455,000
304 Seaview Cir $457,500
26 Hemlock Dr $465,900
213 Sea Spray Ln $516,000
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 8 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Famil y:
21 Evergreen Ave $399,999
55 Union Ave $286,000
35 Boston Rd $645,000
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Famil y:
89 Pennsylvania Ave., $365,000
There are 33 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
113 Newark Ave $575,000
412 4th Ave $1,337,500
Condo/Townhouse:
1201 Ocean Ave 1D $557,500
There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale
Information Provided by:
EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!