Local Real Estate sold 10-5-20 to 10-12-20

EATONTOWN:



Single Family:

94 Lewis St $162,000

80 Redfern Rd $450,000



There are 38 homes c urrently Under Contract of Sale, and 43 C urrently Available For Sale.

D eal: (NONE SOLD)

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

288 Branchport Ave $274,000

427 Exchange Pl $340,000

59 Columbia Ave $340,250

144 N 5th Ave $438,000

330 Chelsea Ave $350,000

136 Lippincott Ave $505,000

346 Chelsea Ave $480,000

10 Ocean Ct

$4,300,000 Condo/Townhouse:

432 Ocean Blvd N 308 $760,000

787 Ocean Ave 1507 $800,000

52 Seaview Ave $1,275,000

There are 96 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 130 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:







Single Family:

28 Beach Rd ., $715,000

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 27 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:







Single Family:

130 Smith St $475,000

86 Iroquois Ave $829,000

Condo/Townhouse:

85 Paddock Ct $342,000

9 Bridgewaters Dr 19 $433,000

There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 25 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Condo/Townhouse: 7 Centre St 3205 $340,000 169 Old Orchard Ln 3.02 $390,000 122 Tanya Cir 2105 $395,500 78 Mckinley Dr $399,999 35 Brandywine Rd $920,000 There are 100 homes currently U nder Contract of Sale, an d 95 Curr ently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:



Single Famil y: 4 Church St $796,100 Condo/Townhouse:

5 Island View Way 60 $550,000 There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale. WEST LONG BRANCH: Single Famil y: 12 Linden Ave $380,500 37 Laurel St $515,000 There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale. ASBURY PARK:

Single Famil y:

1313 4th Ave $545,000

Condo/Townhouse:



301 6th Ave 201 $360,000 803 Kingsley St 2 $999,000

601 Heck St 303 $480,000

T he re are 36 home s currently Under Contract of Sale, and 65 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:



Single Famil y: 1114 9th Ave $170,000 263 Fisher Ave $245,000 114 Moss Pl $260,000 3430 State Route 66 $340,000

656 Wayside Rd $290,000 10 Hampton Ct $700,000

3 Victoria Ln $514,900 Condo/Townhouse:

227 Frankfort Ave $317,000 27 Doral Way $430,000 1222 9th Ave $455,000 304 Seaview Cir $457,500 26 Hemlock Dr $465,900 213 Sea Spray Ln $516,000 There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 8 currently Available For Sale. NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Famil y: 21 Evergreen Ave $399,999

55 Union Ave $286,000 35 Boston Rd $645,000 There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale. OCEAN GROVE:



Single Famil y: 89 Pennsylvania Ave., $365,000 There are 33 homes currently Under Contrac t of Sale, a nd 18 C urrently Available For Sale. ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD) There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale. INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD) There are 2 homes currently Under C ontract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale. BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Famil y: 113 Newark Ave $575,000 412 4th Ave $1,337,500 Condo/Townhouse: 1201 Ocean Ave 1D $557,500 T here are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale Information Provided by: EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER

