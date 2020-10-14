Local Real Estate sold 10-5-20 to 10-12-20

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
94 Lewis St   $162,000
80 Redfern Rd $450,000
There are 38 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 43 Currently Available For Sale.
Deal: (NONE SOLD)
There are 7  homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
288 Branchport Ave  $274,000
427 Exchange Pl   $340,000
59 Columbia Ave   $340,250
144 N 5th Ave  $438,000
330 Chelsea Ave  $350,000
136 Lippincott Ave   $505,000
346 Chelsea Ave $480,000
10 Ocean Ct
$4,300,000Condo/Townhouse:

432 Ocean Blvd N 308   $760,000

787 Ocean Ave 1507 $800,000
52 Seaview Ave   $1,275,000

There are 96 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 130 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:
28 Beach Rd., $715,000

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 27 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:
130 Smith St   $475,000
86 Iroquois Ave   $829,000
Condo/Townhouse:
85 Paddock Ct   $342,000
9 Bridgewaters Dr 19   $433,000

There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 25 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
 

 

Condo/Townhouse:
7 Centre St 3205   $340,000
169 Old Orchard Ln 3.02 $390,000
122 Tanya Cir 2105   $395,500
78 Mckinley Dr $399,999
35 Brandywine Rd $920,000
There are 100 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 95 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:

Single Famil y:
4 Church St $796,100
Condo/Townhouse:
5 Island View Way 60 $550,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Famil y:
12 Linden Ave $380,500
37 Laurel St   $515,000
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale.
ASBURY PARK:
Single Famil y:
1313 4th Ave $545,000
Condo/Townhouse:

301 6th Ave 201   $360,000 803 Kingsley St 2   $999,000
601 Heck St 303 $480,000

There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 65 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
1114 9th Ave   $170,000
263 Fisher Ave $245,000
114 Moss Pl   $260,000
3430 State Route 66   $340,000
656 Wayside Rd   $290,000
10 Hampton Ct   $700,000
3 Victoria Ln $514,900

Condo/Townhouse:

227 Frankfort Ave $317,000
27 Doral Way $430,000
1222 9th Ave $455,000
304 Seaview Cir $457,500
26 Hemlock Dr   $465,900
213 Sea Spray Ln $516,000

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 8 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Famil y:
21 Evergreen Ave   $399,999
55 Union Ave  $286,000
35 Boston Rd   $645,000

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Famil y:
89 Pennsylvania Ave., $365,000

There are 33 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
113 Newark Ave $575,000
412 4th Ave   $1,337,500
Condo/Townhouse:
1201 Ocean Ave 1D   $557,500
There are 19 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22  Currently Available For Sale
Information Provided by:
EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!
Let us help you sell yours!
SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC., 732-229-6800
www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com
Referrals: www.Shoreview-Realty.com
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Copyright: 2020 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©