Rumson jeweler facing more theft charges

The owner of a Rumson jewelry store charged with theft in September is now facing additional charges after 11 new victims came forward to report being victimized. The new victims revealed the jeweler failed to return jewelry totaling about $300,000 that was left at his store on consignment, for redesign, or for repair, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Anthony Goltsch, of Manchester Township in Ocean County, and the owner of the Golden Goose jewelry store located at 7 West River Road in Rumson, was charged Tuesday with another count of second degree Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property Received. Goltsch is now charged with the theft of jewelry valued at approximately $560,000.

Victim 1 consigned a ring with an appraised value of $45,000 to Goltsch in April 2019. Victim has not received any payment for the ring and has attempted to get the ring back on numerous occasions, but Goltsch has not returned or paid the victim for the ring.

Victim 2 gave Goltsch a large quantity of sterling silver jewelry to melt in November 2015. The jewelry has an estimated value between $5,000 and $10,000, but the victim has to-date not received payment from Goltsch.

Victim 3 consigned a watch with an estimated value of $1,800 in July 2019. Victim has not received any payment for the watch and has attempted to get the watch back on numerous occasions, but Goltsch has not returned or paid for the watch.

Victim 4 paid Goltsch a deposit of $6,900 for a ring in June 2020. Goltsch did not deliver the ring but the victim was able to reverse the charge on his credit card.

Victim 5 paid Goltsch $34,500 for a watch between March and June 2018. The watch was never delivered by Goltsch, and he has refused to refund the money.

Victim 6 paid Goltsch a total of $98,704 between November 2019 and February 2020 for both gold and silver coins. The victim has not received the coins despite numerous follow-ups with Goltsch.

Victim 7, who is a jewelry dealer, provided diamonds on at least eight occasions to Goltsch to sell between April 2018 and June 2019. Despite numerous requests for payment or a return of the diamonds, Goltsch failed to pay or make a return. The total amount of the theft for this victim is $98,500.

Victim 8 in March 2019, victim handed over earrings to Goltsch for repairs. Despite multiple requests made to Goltsch, he has refused to return the items valued between $700 and $1,000.

Victim 9 turned over to Goltsch in June 2019, assorted gold jewelry for melting. To-date, the victim has not received payment for the assorted gold jewelry valued at approximately $3,500.

Victim 10 gave Goltsch assorted jewelry valued at approximately $10,000 on consignment in September 2019. The victim followed up with Goltsch but to-date has not received payment for the assorted jewelry, and he has refused to return the jewelry.

Victim 11 left her watch with Goltsch for repair in April 2019. The victim was charged $535 for the repair in August 2019. The victim has followed up numerous times, but has not received back from Goltsch the watch, valued at approximately $5,000.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Rumson Police Department initially uncovered three victims who have failed to receive any payment from Goltsch or a return of the items involved. After the initial charge of second degree Theft By Failure To Make Required Disposition of Property Received against Goltsch was reported the 11 new victims stepped forward to detail how they had fallen victim to his crimes. Fourteen victims have been identified and more victims could be forthcoming.

If anyone has information regarding the Golden Goose, please contact Detective Michael Acquaviva of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Financial Crimes Unit at 732-431-7160, ext 2233, or Rumson Police Detective Donald Schneider at 732-842-0500.

If convicted of the Theft charge, Goltsch faces a sentence of five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison on each count.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.