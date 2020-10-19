Gopal Calls on Congress to Provide Funds to Veteran Memorial Homes Impacted by COVID-19

Trenton – In response to the deadly impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s veteran memorial homes, the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee today approved a resolution sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal which would call upon Congress to release funds to offset COVID-19 related losses at veterans homes, and to fully fund rebuilding two of New Jersey’s facilities.

“The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the residents and staff at the three memorial homes located in the state,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth), Chair of the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. “The homes have suffered staffing and food shortages, increased overtime and contract nursing care costs, costs incurred for protective personal equipment, and lost revenue due to a prohibition on new admissions. It is imperative that Congress provides COVID-19 related funding to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for its memorial homes so that the residents have a safe environment that is fully and properly operated.”