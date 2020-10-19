Jackson Woods volunteers do a great job

Volunteers came out on Saturday to clean up Jackson Woods in Long Branch. Volunteers keep the trails cleared, plant flowers and butterfly gardens. They do so much to keep the 13-acre clean and come up with new ideas to constantly improve the park. “Jackson Woods is a labor of love, sweat equity and joy. The vision is to create a haven for wildlife and a serene area aesthetically pleasing and suitable for seniors, young adults and children to enjoy the park,” says Kathy Buchan, Jackson Woods Community organizer, (third from right with rake).