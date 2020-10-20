Peddler Bike Shop gets a makeover – it’s business as usual

Mike Shiavo, owner of the Peddler Bike Shop in Long Branch has something for everyone including outer gear and electric bikes. The building has been given a makeover, but be sure The Peddler isn’t going anywhere.

“There was a lot of business this season,” Michael said. “The only problem we ran into was getting enough bicycles in on time.” He said that going from landlord to renter has been a positive for him.

Visit the Peddler Bike Shop

He is now getting ready for the holiday season.

The building has been purchased by O’Brien Realty in Monmouth Beach and there will be business offices upstairs.

The building has a new roof, new siding and a new look, which is beautiful.