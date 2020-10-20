Jackson Woods feeling the love

Saturday, October 17, turned out to be the perfect day for a Jackson Woods Cleanup effort. Many thanks to the 30 or so people who showed up and worked tirelessly to clean up invasive species choking trees and native plants.

The butterfly garden will soon be ready to start some fall planting and prepare for the final work come spring when the trail work should also be complete. A beautiful addition to the garden is the butterfly bench created by Fiona Libro and her grandfather.

The park is looking more welcoming every day. Thank you to Mayor John Pallone and his son for a perfect attendance record at every cleanup we have held. Your support is greatly appreciated. Also thank you to Shannon Bruno from the Long Branch Recreation Department for organizing the cleanup and the prizes for participants. My windmill hotdog and cheese-fries were delicious.

Councilman Mario Vieira, we greatly appreciated all your hard work too. Soon we hope to get some daffodils to plant and add to our spring sea of yellow.

If you can help in early November with the planting please let us know… most likely a Tuesday morning.

Stay safe and healthy and stroll through Jackson Woods when you need a break from all the craziness of life. You will be glad you did.

Click here if you would like to donate to Jackson Woods projects

Please forward this email to those you know may be interested and remember tax deductible donations can be made to the Friends of Jackson Woods through the Monmouth Conservation website in the name of Jackson Woods. We would like to be able to add more benches to the park , signage for the trails and sculptures. Hoping that the Long Branch schools art department will take on the rock pyramid as a project honoring Long Branch’s rich history.