Michael Salvatore, Superintendent of LB schools announces leaving for Kean University

A letter from Michael Salvatore – Will be Vice President of Kean University

Dear LBPS Family,

I have been riding this roller coaster for days now and just cannot seem to unbuckle the belt to be let off. The thrill of creation and newness, as I ascend to the peak with a firm white knuckled grip on the lap bar.

After much heartfelt deliberation, and countless conversations with my family, we will be retiring from the district that welcomed me in 1996. An uncertain practicum student with borrowed button up shirts was placed with the amazing Ms. Weems at Gregory School. If ever I was supposed to witness excellence in the classroom it was that year. The spark in that room gave me the inspiration to be a better person because if I was going to work in education, our children deserve a touch of greatness everyday.

When I was hired two years later, I knew I found my dream job. The custodians and I were always the last to leave. They put up with my skateboarding down the hall to make copies, and I made sure they never had extra work in my classroom. No papers or sand on the floor; the tables were always sprayed and cleaned; and the windows were always closed before the door was locked each night. Every child that entered our classroom remembers the magic we created during the day. The amazing principals, colleagues, paraprofessionals and specialists I worked with and learned from went to every extreme to make sure our kids were thriving. I always loved and still miss teaching!

After the turn of the century (2001), I was given an opportunity to serve as principal of Gregory School. The first word that comes to mind is family. There is not a single person in this district that doesn’t miss the energy we created during that time period. We had hardship, but we persevered and respected each other for the work. My Gregory School kids are now working professionals and some are parents in this community. Others have travelled great lengths with the pride we instilled back then. They are grown, but I still love them and cheer for them like my own kids. Principalship taught me the importance of knowing names, building relationships, spreading influence, and the complex elements of leading learning.

The next and final phase revolves around another level of commitment and work that most can relate to but have no interest in trying to understand. The complexities of child advocacy, operational management, fiscal accountability, and lastly sound decision making that almost guarantees a full swing of the emotional pendulum with each new program, initiative, placement, assignment and signature. This is the business side of education, which most people don’t want to understand or get involved with unless a problem arises. It is challenging work that requires a steadfast commitment to the greater cause or else one can become quickly disenfranchised. The layers of leadership and management at this level are not necessarily honed in a classroom or by leading a school. Fortunately, I observed, participated, and was fully engaged during my seven year ascend to Superintendent.

I remember intently watching Mr. Ferraina, my predecessor, as he navigated this space with certainty and assertiveness; I really thought I understood the work. I didn’t know what I didn’t know, which is the worst type of ignorance. His tactics, strategies and leadership style were unique to him and I had to learn to find myself at this level.

When I was hired the national average for urban superintendents on the job was 18 months before finding a new landing spot. Most were and still are victims to an ever-changing political landscape, while others made mistakes, big and small, intentionally and unintentionally. I never wanted to be average, so those numbers never frightened me. Work to serve children, and the rest will fall into place. This mantra has fueled me in leadership. I started this journey with the intentions to provide children with a touch of greatness. In time, I learned the value of our influence beyond a classroom and school. Whether that impact is through inspiring words, courageous acts, or small acts of kindness, people need to feel your presence for your influence to have lasting results. I only hope my presence was felt by those who work tirelessly for our children.

The respect I have for our amazing school family is so genuine and heartfelt. Every role assigned to our school family members has influence and really matters. The friendly voices at the door or on the phone; the careful cleaners and drivers; the igniters of a love of school and learning; the motivators that fuel our faculty; the providers at home who do more than we will ever know; and our young minds that inspire us to show up with our touch of greatness every day. The District Leadership Team is a work of art that has grown tremendously! A female majority team of strong leaders that empathetically coach, guide, and inspire every day. We are fortunate to have their wisdom and commitment. This group is supported by our Superintendent’s cabinet members, whose collective synergy has transformed good ideas into great actions. I am awed by their ability to lead with such conviction.

Well, here I am 23 years later, the past ten as your superintendent of schools. This Board and every member since 2010 has given me countless opportunities to learn, lead and help others along the way.

The family vibe we created has made this decision more difficult than you can imagine. I have learned so much from the diversity assembled here, from our super-talented students to the amazing people in every building. The generational viewpoints, gender perspectives, varied upbringing, different races and birthplaces, as well as unique spiritual beliefs within each of you has added tremendous value to me and the entire school family.

It appears to be time to buckle up for a new ride. A necessary change that will hopefully have great influence on the field of education, teacher preparation, leadership development and help me stay connected to my LBPS family. I once heard someone say, nobody ever misses the work, they miss the people. I will miss it all!

Forever in my heart, always my family, stay #LBSTRONG!