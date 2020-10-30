Long Branch hires new Public Safety Director

LONG BRANCH – The Long Branch City Council passed a resolution Wednesday October 28th, confirming the hire of their new Public Safety Director, Domingos A. Saldida who will start his employment with the city December 1st.

Domingos Saldida has over 30 years of experience in the area of public safety developing plans and procedures for Police, Fire, and OEM. He was born and raised in the Ironbound Section in the City of Newark. He joined the Police Department in Newark, rising to the rank of Deputy Police Chief. He then became the Public Safety Director in Dover, New Jersey and currently is the Public Safety Director in the City of East Orange. Domingos graduated from the Institute of Technology earning a degree in Electrical Engineering.

“I pride myself on having a positive attitude and being able to communicate with people of all backgrounds,” Domingos says. “I look forward to serving the City of Long Branch.”

“I was particularly impressed with Domingos because I believe he will reach out to the community and work with diverse groups in Long Branch. Domingos speaks both Spanish and Portuguese. It is important to get input from Long Branch residents about public safety issues,” Council President Mario Vieira said.

“Domingos will be a great asset to the City of Long Branch and to our residents. We wanted someone who could easily oversee the areas of Police, Fire, and OEM. He was responsible for all three as Public Safety Director in East Orange and Dover. We believe his extensive background will assist in all the departments that he will be in charge of,” Mayor Pallone stated.

The return of the Public Safety Director position is in response to a police audit that was released in August. The goal as outlined in the audit, is to improve efficiency, save costs, and better manage all municipal services including Police, Fire, and OEM.