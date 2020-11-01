November Programs at Long Branch Free Public Library

We were so happy to invite our community back inside the Main Library and Elberon Branch beginning October 1st. While we are open only limited hours for in-person browsing and computer use, we are still offering curbside pick-up and Library Express outdoors. We hope you take a look at all our upcoming programming. It’s never been easier to attend our programs and we are working hard at scheduling some fantastic speakers and events!

Kids and Family Programs

To help while we are at limited capacity:
• no fines are being charged
• blocked cards are temporarily unblocked
• automatic renewal of items and library cards
• your holds will remain open, just suspended
• Hoopla limit raised to 10 items per person at one time
• Sign up online here for a card
• LB educators: email for a free card # and PIN

E-Library Content:
• Just remember to sign up for your free library card first!
• Visit Hoopla and eLibraryNJ to access thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and more!
• With RB Digital you can access hundreds of magazines (and even crossword puzzles!)
• Take this time to learn a new language with Mango and Rosetta Stone

If you have any questions please reach us at longbranchpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
328 Broadway, Long Branch NJ 07740
(732)222-3900