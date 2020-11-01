November Programs at Long Branch Free Public Library

We were so happy to invite our community back inside the Main Library and Elberon Branch beginning October 1st. While we are open only limited hours for in-person browsing and computer use, we are still offering curbside pick-up and Library Express outdoors. We hope you take a look at all our upcoming programming. It’s never been easier to attend our programs and we are working hard at scheduling some fantastic speakers and events!
Kids and Family Programs
- Toddler Story Time
- School Age Story Time
- Super Smash Bros Tournament - Every Friday
- I Don’t Like to Read Book Club - Nov 13, 3pm
- Elevenses Book Chat – held weekly on Wednesdays, 11am
- Supreme Injustice: Slavery in the Nation’s Highest Court – Nov 10, 11am
- Writing Group – Nov 11 & 25, 6:30pm
- Adulting 101: Plant-Based Charcuterie – Nov 12, 11am
- Spoken Word Open Mic - Nov 12, 5:45pm
- Small Business Roundtable - Nov 18, 1pm
- Fresh Start Re-Entry Virtual Resource Fair – Nov 19 10am to 1pm
- SHIP Medicare Open Enrollment – Nov 19, 1pm
- While all of our programs are currently virtual, we are open for in-person browsing, computer use, and appointment-based assistance with social work, notary, and career services. You can visit us in person, at the Main Library and Elberon Branch, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays 10am to 3pm, and Wednesdays 3pm to 8pm. The Elberon Branch will be closed Saturdays.
To help while we are at limited capacity:
• no fines are being charged
• blocked cards are temporarily unblocked
• automatic renewal of items and library cards
• your holds will remain open, just suspended
• Hoopla limit raised to 10 items per person at one time
• Sign up online here for a card
• LB educators: email for a free card # and PIN
E-Library Content:
• Just remember to sign up for your free library card first!
• Visit Hoopla and eLibraryNJ to access thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and more!
• With RB Digital you can access hundreds of magazines (and even crossword puzzles!)
• Take this time to learn a new language with Mango and Rosetta Stone
If you have any questions please reach us at longbranchpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
328 Broadway, Long Branch NJ 07740
(732)222-3900