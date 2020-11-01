November Programs at Long Branch Free Public Library

To help while we are at limited capacity:

• no fines are being charged

• blocked cards are temporarily unblocked

• automatic renewal of items and library cards

• your holds will remain open, just suspended

• Hoopla limit raised to 10 items per person at one time

• Sign up online here for a card

• LB educators: email for a free card # and PIN

E-Library Content:

• Just remember to sign up for your free library card first!

• Visit Hoopla and eLibraryNJ to access thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and more!

• With RB Digital you can access hundreds of magazines (and even crossword puzzles!)

• Take this time to learn a new language with Mango and Rosetta Stone

If you have any questions please reach us at longbranchpubliclibrary@gmail.com.

328 Broadway, Long Branch NJ 07740

(732)222-3900