Monmouth County has 124 additional positive cases of COVID-19

November 8, 2020 – FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 8, there are 124 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|8-Nov
|7-Nov
|Aberdeen:
|381
|377
|Allenhurst:
|30
|31
|Allentown:
|19
|19
|Asbury Park:
|415
|414
|Atlantic Highlands:
|62
|61
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|32
|32
|Belmar:
|82
|81
|Bradley Beach:
|95
|95
|Brielle:
|109
|109
|Colts Neck:
|188
|185
|Deal:
|121
|121
|Eatontown:
|457
|453
|Englishtown:
|71
|71
|Fair Haven:
|76
|76
|Farmingdale:
|21
|21
|Freehold Borough:
|541
|537
|Freehold Township:
|978
|973
|Hazlet:
|491
|488
|Highlands:
|60
|59
|Holmdel:
|381
|378
|Howell:
|1165
|1152
|Interlaken:
|18
|18
|Keansburg:
|246
|244
|Keyport:
|149
|148
|Lake Como:
|37
|37
|Little Silver:
|94
|91
|Loch Arbour:
|7
|7
|Long Branch:
|1038
|1025
|Manalapan:
|909
|902
|Manasquan:
|106
|105
|Marlboro:
|858
|849
|Matawan:
|315
|309
|Middletown:
|1214
|1205
|Millstone Township:
|164
|162
|Monmouth Beach:
|51
|51
|Neptune City:
|114
|112
|Neptune Township:
|834
|832
|Ocean:
|726
|722
|Oceanport:
|105
|105
|Red Bank:
|443
|435
|Roosevelt:
|13
|13
|Rumson:
|111
|110
|Sea Bright:
|28
|28
|Sea Girt:
|34
|34
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|99
|99
|Shrewsbury Township:
|21
|21
|Spring Lake:
|53
|53
|Spring Lake Heights:
|73
|71
|Tinton Falls:
|348
|348
|Union Beach:
|77
|76
|Upper Freehold:
|122
|122
|Wall:
|639
|637
|West Long Branch:
|404
|399
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.