Monmouth County has 124 additional positive cases of COVID-19

November 8, 2020 – FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 8, there are 124 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no news deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

8-Nov 7-Nov
Aberdeen: 381 377
Allenhurst: 30 31
Allentown: 19 19
Asbury Park: 415 414
Atlantic Highlands: 62 61
Avon-by-the-Sea: 32 32
Belmar: 82 81
Bradley Beach: 95 95
Brielle: 109 109
Colts Neck: 188 185
Deal: 121 121
Eatontown: 457 453
Englishtown: 71 71
Fair Haven: 76 76
Farmingdale: 21 21
Freehold Borough: 541 537
Freehold Township: 978 973
Hazlet: 491 488
Highlands: 60 59
Holmdel: 381 378
Howell: 1165 1152
Interlaken: 18 18
Keansburg: 246 244
Keyport: 149 148
Lake Como: 37 37
Little Silver: 94 91
Loch Arbour: 7 7
Long Branch: 1038 1025
Manalapan: 909 902
Manasquan: 106 105
Marlboro: 858 849
Matawan: 315 309
Middletown: 1214 1205
Millstone Township: 164 162
Monmouth Beach: 51 51
Neptune City: 114 112
Neptune Township: 834 832
Ocean: 726 722
Oceanport: 105 105
Red Bank: 443 435
Roosevelt: 13 13
Rumson: 111 110
Sea Bright: 28 28
Sea Girt: 34 34
Shrewsbury Borough: 99 99
Shrewsbury Township: 21 21
Spring Lake: 53 53
Spring Lake Heights: 73 71
Tinton Falls: 348 348
Union Beach: 77 76
Upper Freehold: 122 122
Wall: 639 637
West Long Branch: 404 399
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 