Long Branch to give out several $5,000 grants to businesses

LONG BRANCH – Mayor John Pallone announced Friday, November 6, 2020 that the city will be giving out several $5,000 grants to qualifying businesses under CARES ACT money that the city has received. To kick off this initiative to help the Long Branch business community, the City will be hosting a Business Resource Fair on Thursday November 12th from 11am-1pm outside of City Hall. Rain date is November 13th. Businesses are encouraged to attend to find out about the grants as well as other resources that the city has to offer.

The Office of Economic and Community Development will be at the Business Resource Fair assisting businesses with all the programs that the city has to help during these trying times. Here are just some of the resources:

1) CARES Act Funds – The City will be offering $5,000 grants to eligible businesses. These are for low to moderate-income people, families, groups, etc. who have been adversely impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic or for low to moderate areas or businesses that have been adversely impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

2) Urban Enterprise Zone Program (UEZ) – Customers pay 3.475% instead of NJ State Sales Tax of 6.875%. This is a free sign-up program that allows participating businesses to increase customer purchases.

3) Tax Abatement Program – Business owners can apply for a 5 year tax abatement on their property assessment up to $100,000.

4) Shop Long Branch – Customers who sign up receive a discount on their property taxes. Sign up as a participating business! The program currently has 22 active businesses and growing!

5) Community Development Block Grant Funds – for very low to moderate-income individuals, groups, and non-profits in areas within Long Branch;

“We are doing everything we can to assist our business community. We encourage our businesses to come to the fair on the 12th or to call our Community Development Department. This is also the first set of CARES Act money that we have received. We anticipate more coming,” Mayor Pallone said.

For more questions, or if you are business that cannot attend the fair but still needs help, please call the Economic and Community Development Department at 732-923-2043.