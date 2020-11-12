Local real estate sold from 11-3-10 to 11-10-20

EATONTOWN: 
Single Family:
43 Irving Pl   $310,000
11 2nd Ave   $425,000
Condo/Townhouse:
95 C White  $75,000
136 Windsor Dr $685,000
There are 45 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 35 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal:

69 Phillips Ave., $6,900,000 
There are 8  homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
345 Macarther Ave $394,0003 Howland Ave   $665,000
6 Rivergate Way   $875,000
Condo/Townhouse:

480 Ocean Ave 3A   $340,000

580 Patten Ave 9   $499,000
11 Cooper Ave 306 $615,000
33 Cooper Ave 406 $675,000

There are 93 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 128 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

8 Tocci Ave
$1,040,000.

80 Seaview Ave   $1,635,000

Condo/Townhouse:

55 Ocean Ave 10B   $1,280,000
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:

Single Family:
34 Main St$692,500
2 Leeward Ct$771,000
66 Seneca Pl$1,350,000

There are 35 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 19 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
 

Single Famil y:
2017 Polbos Pkwy   $680,000

 

Condo/Townhouse:
145 Tanya Cir 5402 $377,000
27 Northwoods Rd $860,000
There are 97 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 84 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:

Single Famil y:
556 Ocean Ave., $855,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
443 Drummond Ave   $182,500
715 Green Grove Pl   $265,000
1309 6th Ave $275,000

530 Prospect Ave   $362,000

Condo/Townhouse:

208 Elm Dr   $344,000

411 Prospect Pl   $383,000

16 El Dorado Way   $435,000

100 Sea Spray Ln   $484,750
341 Sea Spray Ct $625,100
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Famil y:
97 Ridge Ave   $410,000
Condo/Townhouse:
107 Riverview Ave 137 $325,000
There are 1 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are none currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:

Single Famil y:

7 Embury Ave., $945,000
There are 25 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 25 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST:

Single Famil y:
300 Corlies Ave, $3,850,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21  Currently Available For Sale
