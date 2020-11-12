Local real estate sold from 11-3-10 to 11-10-20

EATONTOWN:

Single Family: 43 Irving Pl $310,000 11 2nd Ave $425,000 Condo/Townhouse: 95 C White $75,000 136 Windsor Dr $685,000

There are 45 homes c urrently Under Contract of Sale, and 35 C urrently Available For Sale. Deal:

69 Phillips Ave., $6,900,000 There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale. LONG BRANCH: Single Family: 345 Macarther Ave $394,0003 Howland Ave $665,000 6 Rivergate Way $875,000

Condo/Townhouse: 480 Ocean Ave 3A $340,000

580 Patten Ave 9 $499,000

11 Cooper Ave 306 $615,000

33 Cooper Ave 406 $675,000

There are 93 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 128 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:



Single Family:

8 Tocci Ave

$1,040,000.

80 Seaview Ave $1,635,000

Condo/Townhouse:

55 Ocean Ave 10B $1,280,000

There are 17 homes c urrently Under Contract of Sal e, and 16 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:







Single Family:

34 Main St$692,500

2 Leeward Ct$771,000

66 Seneca Pl$1,350,000

There are 35 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 19 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Famil y:

2017 Polbos Pkwy $680,000 Condo/Townhouse: 145 Tanya Cir 5402 $377,000 27 Northwoods Rd $860,000 There are 97 homes currently U nder Contract of Sale, an d 84 Curr ently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:



Single Famil y: 556 Ocean Ave., $855,000 There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale. WEST LONG BRANCH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Famil y: 443 Drummond Ave $182,500 715 Green Grove Pl $265,000

1309 6th Ave $275,000 530 Prospect Ave $362,000

Condo/Townhouse:

208 Elm Dr $344,000

411 Prospect Pl $383,000

16 El Dorado Way $435,000

100 Sea Spray Ln $484,750

341 Sea Spray Ct $625,100

Th ere are 9 home s cur rently Under Contract of Sale, the re are 9 c urrently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY: Single Famil y: 97 Ridge Ave $410,000 Condo/Townhouse: 107 Riverview Ave 137 $325,000

There are 1 homes cur rently Under Contract of Sale, the re are none c urrently Available For Sale. OCEAN GROVE:

Single Famil y:

7 Embury Ave., $945,000 There are 25 homes currently Under Contrac t of Sale, a nd 25 C urrently Available For Sale. ALLENHURST:

Single Famil y: 300 Corlies Ave, $3,850,000 There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale. INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD) There are no homes currently Under C ontract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale. BRADLEY BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

T here are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale