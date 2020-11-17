It’s just rumors for now, but good ones for COVID vaccines

Last month, we were informed, Monmouth County Public Works cleared out the out-of-business Kmart building in West Long Branch. The building, allegedly, will be used as a distribution center for COVID 19 vaccines as it is huge and there is plenty of space for social distancing, and a large parking lot.

The second and most exciting rumor is that the vaccines may be ready by December 15. It will initially be distributed to first responders and front line workers such as healthcare workers, protective service workers (police and EMTs), cashiers in grocery and general merchandise stores, production and food processing workers, janitors and maintenance workers, agricultural workers, and truck drivers.

City of Long Branch COVID News

No telling when it will be available to the remaining population, but it’s a start.

There are two vaccines presently in the news by Moderna and Pfizer. Pfizer’s vaccine has to be refrigerated while Moderna’s does not.

COVID updates - Gopal, Houghtaling & Downey

It is also said that Monmouth Medical Center has been outfitted with special refrigerator systems to store the Pfizer vaccine but will not be giving shots on site, so that brings us back to the Kmart building empty and ready to go.

Again, this is all hearsay.