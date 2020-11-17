Shore Regional HS goes all-remote

November 16, 2020 To: All Parents/Guardians This communication is sent to inform you that we will be moving to an all-remote learning environment for this week (November 17th through November 20th). We are scheduled to be all-remote next week as well (November 23rd through November 25th). We anticipate going back to our Hybrid-in-person schedule on Monday, November 30, 2020. At this time, athletics will continue with their schedules. We are making this transition to all-remote because several students have tested positive lately and we want to take every precaution to prevent our student body and our staff from getting sick. We will be monitoring our athletics closely over the next two weeks as well. I must appeal to you to be vigilant in monitoring, not only your child’s symptoms but monitor “where they go at all times.” No one has contracted the virus while at school. To the best of our knowledge, your children are catching COVID-19 from the activities and events they attend socially and on weekends. Your vigilance is appreciated. Thank you, Dr. Peter Righi Interim Superintendent