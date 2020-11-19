Monmouth County has 287 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 19, there are 287 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-Nov 18-Nov
Aberdeen: 459 447
Allenhurst: 31 32
Allentown: 25 24
Asbury Park: 468 457
Atlantic Highlands: 79 80
Avon-by-the-Sea: 35 35
Belmar: 105 104
Bradley Beach: 108 105
Brielle: 128 127
Colts Neck: 244 241
Deal: 125 125
Eatontown: 508 507
Englishtown: 77 78
Fair Haven: 100 97
Farmingdale: 26 24
Freehold Borough: 579 575
Freehold Township: 1072 1067
Hazlet: 561 549
Highlands: 80 77
Holmdel: 440 432
Howell: 1373 1344
Interlaken: 23 21
Keansburg: 293 298
Keyport: 181 174
Lake Como: 47 46
Little Silver: 116 111
Loch Arbour: 8 8
Long Branch: 1237 1224
Manalapan: 1041 1022
Manasquan: 118 114
Marlboro: 988 971
Matawan: 361 358
Middletown: 1479 1448
Millstone Township: 189 188
Monmouth Beach: 60 59
Neptune City: 127 126
Neptune Township: 941 926
Ocean: 839 829
Oceanport: 133 127
Red Bank: 537 524
Roosevelt: 16 16
Rumson: 133 137
Sea Bright: 38 30
Sea Girt: 41 41
Shrewsbury Borough: 119 114
Shrewsbury Township: 25 25
Spring Lake: 60 58
Spring Lake Heights: 91 92
Tinton Falls: 400 387
Union Beach: 102 95
Upper Freehold: 142 142
Wall: 726 714
West Long Branch: 464 465
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.