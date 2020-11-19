Monmouth County has 287 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 19, there are 287 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Nov 18-Nov Aberdeen: 459 447 Allenhurst: 31 32 Allentown: 25 24 Asbury Park: 468 457 Atlantic Highlands: 79 80 Avon-by-the-Sea: 35 35 Belmar: 105 104 Bradley Beach: 108 105 Brielle: 128 127 Colts Neck: 244 241 Deal: 125 125 Eatontown: 508 507 Englishtown: 77 78 Fair Haven: 100 97 Farmingdale: 26 24 Freehold Borough: 579 575 Freehold Township: 1072 1067 Hazlet: 561 549 Highlands: 80 77 Holmdel: 440 432 Howell: 1373 1344 Interlaken: 23 21 Keansburg: 293 298 Keyport: 181 174 Lake Como: 47 46 Little Silver: 116 111 Loch Arbour: 8 8 Long Branch: 1237 1224 Manalapan: 1041 1022 Manasquan: 118 114 Marlboro: 988 971 Matawan: 361 358 Middletown: 1479 1448 Millstone Township: 189 188 Monmouth Beach: 60 59 Neptune City: 127 126 Neptune Township: 941 926 Ocean: 839 829 Oceanport: 133 127 Red Bank: 537 524 Roosevelt: 16 16 Rumson: 133 137 Sea Bright: 38 30 Sea Girt: 41 41 Shrewsbury Borough: 119 114 Shrewsbury Township: 25 25 Spring Lake: 60 58 Spring Lake Heights: 91 92 Tinton Falls: 400 387 Union Beach: 102 95 Upper Freehold: 142 142 Wall: 726 714 West Long Branch: 464 465 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.