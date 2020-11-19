Monmouth County has 287 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 19, there are 287 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department (Main Building), 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|19-Nov
|18-Nov
|Aberdeen:
|459
|447
|Allenhurst:
|31
|32
|Allentown:
|25
|24
|Asbury Park:
|468
|457
|Atlantic Highlands:
|79
|80
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|35
|35
|Belmar:
|105
|104
|Bradley Beach:
|108
|105
|Brielle:
|128
|127
|Colts Neck:
|244
|241
|Deal:
|125
|125
|Eatontown:
|508
|507
|Englishtown:
|77
|78
|Fair Haven:
|100
|97
|Farmingdale:
|26
|24
|Freehold Borough:
|579
|575
|Freehold Township:
|1072
|1067
|Hazlet:
|561
|549
|Highlands:
|80
|77
|Holmdel:
|440
|432
|Howell:
|1373
|1344
|Interlaken:
|23
|21
|Keansburg:
|293
|298
|Keyport:
|181
|174
|Lake Como:
|47
|46
|Little Silver:
|116
|111
|Loch Arbour:
|8
|8
|Long Branch:
|1237
|1224
|Manalapan:
|1041
|1022
|Manasquan:
|118
|114
|Marlboro:
|988
|971
|Matawan:
|361
|358
|Middletown:
|1479
|1448
|Millstone Township:
|189
|188
|Monmouth Beach:
|60
|59
|Neptune City:
|127
|126
|Neptune Township:
|941
|926
|Ocean:
|839
|829
|Oceanport:
|133
|127
|Red Bank:
|537
|524
|Roosevelt:
|16
|16
|Rumson:
|133
|137
|Sea Bright:
|38
|30
|Sea Girt:
|41
|41
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|119
|114
|Shrewsbury Township:
|25
|25
|Spring Lake:
|60
|58
|Spring Lake Heights:
|91
|92
|Tinton Falls:
|400
|387
|Union Beach:
|102
|95
|Upper Freehold:
|142
|142
|Wall:
|726
|714
|West Long Branch:
|464
|465
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.