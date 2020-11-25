Shore Regional Players in The Breakfast Club

Last spring, the Shore Regional Board of Education and Shore Players presented a Tale as Old as Time when our talented students offered one performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to family and friends on March 12 before schools moved to virtual instruction for the remainder of the academic year. This fall, Shore Players returns with a staged reading of the John Hughes classic, The Breakfast Club. The show must go on!

This seminal 80′s cult classic follows five high school students from different walks of life as they endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry vice principal (Aaron Sigmond-Warner). The disparate group includes rebel John (Michael Yacullo), princess Claire (Drew Macioch), outcast Allison (Jolie Harkavy), brainy Brian (Steve Ostrom) and Andrew (Griffin Barfield), the jock. Rounding out the Shore Players cast are Charlie Spellman (the Janitor) and Taylor Papera (the Storyteller). Each has a chance to tell his or her story, making the others see them a little differently. When the day ends, they question whether high school will ever be the same.

Performances of The Breakfast Club are planned for a limited audience December 4-6. For updates, visit the Shore Players page of the Shore Regional High School website.

Sincerely yours, the Breakfast Club