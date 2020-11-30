Local Real Estate sold from 11-17 to 11-24-2020

EATONTOWN:

Condo/Townhouse: 84 White St A, $78,000 There are 50 homes c urrently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 C urrently Available For Sale. Deal: (NONE SOLD) There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale. LONG BRANCH: Single Family: 137 Atlantic Ave $375,000 398 Exchange Pl $300,000 60 Atlantic Ave $462,500 374 Atlantic Ave $520,000 479 2nd Ave $535,000 293 Brighton Ave $579,000 468 Broadway $670,000

Condo/Townhouse: 364 Westwood Ave 11 $170,000

364 Westwood Ave 78 $189,900

31 Shore Dr $330,000

30 W Melrose Ter 219 $495,000

580 Patten Ave 87 $565,000

502 Villa Dr $575,000

11 Cooper Ave 305 $605,000

203 Villa Dr $722,800

432 Ocean Blvd 413 $780,000

20 Tower Rd $1,150,000

There are 98 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale

____________________________________

* Considering selling?

* Full exposure on the MLS with th ousands of agents working for you!!

* Search Sites like, Trulia, Zillow, Realtor, Loopnet and more as appropriate .

* Weekly Facebook advertising reaching thousands.

For a free Market Analysis Estimate of your home, try our Home Value utility:

Name and phone number are optional ! We’ll NEVER cold call anyone!



We’re just offering this tool for your use. Not knowing your home’s detail,



it’s just really an calculated estimate based on recent home closings.

If you want an accurate price opinion call me anytime.



www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com

Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty Edward F Thomas,

Text or call: 732-229-6800

Email: shoreview@aol.com

Referrals: www.Shoreview-Realty.com

MONMOUTH BEACH:



Single Family:

26 Ocean Ave $2,100,000

Condo/Townhouse:

100 Seaview Ave bldg3-11A $510,000

There are 12 homes c urrently Under Contract of Sal e, and 13 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:



Single Family:

46 Hiawatha Ave $599,999

240 Monmouth Blvd $999,999

There are 30 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 16 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Famil y:

20 Sharon Dr $655,000

1406 Woodlock Ave $845,000 Condo/Townhouse: 85 Cotswold Cir 3.05 $335,000 12 Charles Ct $451,000 9 Marshall Rd $455,000 10 Rubin Ln $455,000 3 Barberry Dr $549,900 39 Lambert Johnson Dr $580,000 54 Barberry Dr $585,000 There are 86 homes currently U nder Contract of Sale, an d 72 Curr ently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Condo/Townhouse: 1201 Ocean Ave 24, $425,000. There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale. WEST LONG BRANCH Single Famil y: 282 Norwood Ave, $645,000

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 25 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:



Single Famil y:

711 W Lawn $283,000

1216 9th Ave $360,000

223 Robbins Rd $384,900

103 Donald Pl $385,000

207 Wilson Rd $430,000

215 Highland Ave $435,200



Condo/Townhouse: