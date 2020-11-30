Local Real Estate sold from 11-17 to 11-24-2020

EATONTOWN:
Condo/Townhouse:
There are 50 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 Currently Available For Sale.
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
137 Atlantic Ave $375,000
398 Exchange Pl $300,000
60 Atlantic Ave $462,500
374 Atlantic Ave $520,000
479 2nd Ave $535,000
293 Brighton Ave $579,000
468 Broadway $670,000
Condo/Townhouse:
364 Westwood Ave 11 $170,000
364 Westwood Ave 78 $189,900
31 Shore Dr $330,000
30 W Melrose Ter 219 $495,000
580 Patten Ave 87 $565,000
502 Villa Dr $575,000
11 Cooper Ave 305 $605,000
203 Villa Dr $722,800
432 Ocean Blvd 413 $780,000
20 Tower Rd $1,150,000
There are 98 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale
____________________________________
* Considering selling?
* Full exposure on the MLS with thousands of agents working for you!!
* Search Sites like, Trulia, Zillow, Realtor, Loopnet and more as appropriate.
* Weekly Facebook advertising reaching thousands.
For a free Market Analysis Estimate of your home, try our Home Value utility:
Name and phone number are optional ! We’ll NEVER cold call anyone!
We’re just offering this tool for your use. Not knowing your home’s detail,
it’s just really an calculated estimate based on recent home closings.
If you want an accurate price opinion call me anytime.
Text or call: 732-229-6800
Email: shoreview@aol.com
Referrals: www.Shoreview-Realty.com
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
26 Ocean Ave $2,100,000
Condo/Townhouse:
100 Seaview Ave bldg3-11A $510,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
46 Hiawatha Ave $599,999
240 Monmouth Blvd $999,999
There are 30 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 16 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
|Single Famil y:
20 Sharon Dr $655,000
1406 Woodlock Ave $845,000
|
Condo/Townhouse:
85 Cotswold Cir 3.05 $335,000
12 Charles Ct $451,000
9 Marshall Rd $455,000
10 Rubin Ln $455,000
3 Barberry Dr $549,900
39 Lambert Johnson Dr $580,000
54 Barberry Dr $585,000
There are 86 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 72 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Condo/Townhouse:
1201 Ocean Ave 24, $425,000.
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH
Single Famil y: 282 Norwood Ave, $645,000
There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 25 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
711 W Lawn $283,000
1216 9th Ave $360,000
223 Robbins Rd $384,900
103 Donald Pl $385,000
207 Wilson Rd $430,000
215 Highland Ave $435,200
Condo/Townhouse:
106 Belmar Ave $145,000
12 Norman Dr $286,000
103 Olive St $375,000
5 Dianne Dr $410,000
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Famil y:
58 Broadway $725,000
1 Ocean Pathway $2,500,000
Condo/Townhouse:
27 Surf Ave 1B $759,000
36 Benson Ave $459,000
18 Embury Ave $1,275,000
There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST:
Single Famil y: (NONE SOLD) There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
212 Lareine Ave $1,395,000
114 3rd Ave $1,607,000
There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale
Information Provided by:
EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!
Let us help you sell yours!
SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC.,