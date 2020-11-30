Monmouth County has 289 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 29, there are 289 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|29-Nov
|28-Nov
|Aberdeen:
|537
|532
|Allenhurst:
|31
|31
|Allentown:
|30
|29
|Asbury Park:
|539
|526
|Atlantic Highlands:
|92
|92
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|50
|49
|Belmar:
|128
|124
|Bradley Beach:
|127
|125
|Brielle:
|149
|145
|Colts Neck:
|293
|286
|Deal:
|142
|140
|Eatontown:
|567
|560
|Englishtown:
|82
|81
|Fair Haven:
|124
|123
|Farmingdale:
|29
|29
|Freehold Borough:
|646
|635
|Freehold Township:
|1197
|1179
|Hazlet:
|632
|618
|Highlands:
|95
|95
|Holmdel:
|532
|519
|Howell:
|1539
|1518
|Interlaken:
|31
|31
|Keansburg:
|337
|332
|Keyport:
|213
|205
|Lake Como:
|52
|52
|Little Silver:
|138
|134
|Loch Arbour:
|10
|10
|Long Branch:
|1397
|1353
|Manalapan:
|1169
|1148
|Manasquan:
|133
|129
|Marlboro:
|1149
|1122
|Matawan:
|404
|397
|Middletown:
|1789
|1743
|Millstone Township:
|222
|219
|Monmouth Beach:
|72
|71
|Neptune City:
|157
|151
|Neptune Township:
|1055
|1025
|Ocean:
|951
|931
|Oceanport:
|161
|160
|Red Bank:
|673
|660
|Roosevelt:
|17
|17
|Rumson:
|164
|162
|Sea Bright:
|49
|47
|Sea Girt:
|55
|53
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|155
|150
|Shrewsbury Township:
|30
|30
|Spring Lake:
|64
|63
|Spring Lake Heights:
|113
|111
|Tinton Falls:
|476
|464
|Union Beach:
|124
|121
|Upper Freehold:
|176
|173
|Wall:
|811
|801
|West Long Branch:
|508
|503
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.