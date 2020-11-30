Monmouth County has 289 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 29, there are 289 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Nov 28-Nov Aberdeen: 537 532 Allenhurst: 31 31 Allentown: 30 29 Asbury Park: 539 526 Atlantic Highlands: 92 92 Avon-by-the-Sea: 50 49 Belmar: 128 124 Bradley Beach: 127 125 Brielle: 149 145 Colts Neck: 293 286 Deal: 142 140 Eatontown: 567 560 Englishtown: 82 81 Fair Haven: 124 123 Farmingdale: 29 29 Freehold Borough: 646 635 Freehold Township: 1197 1179 Hazlet: 632 618 Highlands: 95 95 Holmdel: 532 519 Howell: 1539 1518 Interlaken: 31 31 Keansburg: 337 332 Keyport: 213 205 Lake Como: 52 52 Little Silver: 138 134 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1397 1353 Manalapan: 1169 1148 Manasquan: 133 129 Marlboro: 1149 1122 Matawan: 404 397 Middletown: 1789 1743 Millstone Township: 222 219 Monmouth Beach: 72 71 Neptune City: 157 151 Neptune Township: 1055 1025 Ocean: 951 931 Oceanport: 161 160 Red Bank: 673 660 Roosevelt: 17 17 Rumson: 164 162 Sea Bright: 49 47 Sea Girt: 55 53 Shrewsbury Borough: 155 150 Shrewsbury Township: 30 30 Spring Lake: 64 63 Spring Lake Heights: 113 111 Tinton Falls: 476 464 Union Beach: 124 121 Upper Freehold: 176 173 Wall: 811 801 West Long Branch: 508 503 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.