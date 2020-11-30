Monmouth County has 289 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 29, there are 289 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Nov 28-Nov
Aberdeen: 537 532
Allenhurst: 31 31
Allentown: 30 29
Asbury Park: 539 526
Atlantic Highlands: 92 92
Avon-by-the-Sea: 50 49
Belmar: 128 124
Bradley Beach: 127 125
Brielle: 149 145
Colts Neck: 293 286
Deal: 142 140
Eatontown: 567 560
Englishtown: 82 81
Fair Haven: 124 123
Farmingdale: 29 29
Freehold Borough: 646 635
Freehold Township: 1197 1179
Hazlet: 632 618
Highlands: 95 95
Holmdel: 532 519
Howell: 1539 1518
Interlaken: 31 31
Keansburg: 337 332
Keyport: 213 205
Lake Como: 52 52
Little Silver: 138 134
Loch Arbour: 10 10
Long Branch: 1397 1353
Manalapan: 1169 1148
Manasquan: 133 129
Marlboro: 1149 1122
Matawan: 404 397
Middletown: 1789 1743
Millstone Township: 222 219
Monmouth Beach: 72 71
Neptune City: 157 151
Neptune Township: 1055 1025
Ocean: 951 931
Oceanport: 161 160
Red Bank: 673 660
Roosevelt: 17 17
Rumson: 164 162
Sea Bright: 49 47
Sea Girt: 55 53
Shrewsbury Borough: 155 150
Shrewsbury Township: 30 30
Spring Lake: 64 63
Spring Lake Heights: 113 111
Tinton Falls: 476 464
Union Beach: 124 121
Upper Freehold: 176 173
Wall: 811 801
West Long Branch: 508 503
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.