NJ Friends of Clearwater – Giving Tuesday

- Annual Clearwater Music and Environmental Festival
- Environmental Sail Program (ESP)
- Traveling Environmental Festival (TEF)
- In this year of the COVID Pandemic lockdown, we kept our huge audience safe and healthy by means of our Virtual 45th Annual Clearwater Festival. bringing our performers and long-time members to you using technology for almost 4 hours of wonderful sounds and nostalgia. Our Fest page still hosts it at: https://www.njclearwater.org/festival.html
- 44 wonderfully joyous, inclusive, and FREE NJ Friends of Clearwater Festivals in Red Bank and other venues in August or September that feature 3 stages of all genres of music, an expo of dozens of environmental activist organizations, green vendors, and our Annual Environmental Justice and Sustainability Roundtables!
- Expansion of ESP (Environmental Sail Program) to include more public sails and expansion of the eco-tours, sailing lessons, and continuing its role as flagship of the Sea Scouts Ship #5.
- Continuing success of our advocacy team for the cleanup and positive reuse of the former Fort Monmouth’s massively contaminated sites
- Advocacy of, and Action for ban of single-use plastics, positive Climate Change, Sea Level Rise, Sustainability, and Environmental and Social Justice solutions…