NJ Friends of Clearwater – Giving Tuesday

This Thanksgiving Holiday we are thankful for past & new donors and for all that NJ Friends of Clearwater accomplished in 2020!
This #GivingTuesday, please help us continue our 3 most popular, meaningful, and free-to-the-public programs in the coming year:
  • Annual Clearwater Music and Environmental Festival
  • Environmental Sail Program (ESP)
  • Traveling Environmental Festival (TEF)
These free programs and our educational, policy, and action initiatives, below, are managed and supported by a dedicated, all volunteer members who need your help by giving generously! All are fully defined in our website: https://www.njclearwater.org
With the your past help, these dedicated supporters, members and volunteers made this continuing incredible work possible:

  • In this year of the COVID Pandemic lockdown, we kept our huge audience safe and healthy by means of our Virtual 45th Annual Clearwater Festival. bringing our performers and long-time members to you using technology for almost 4 hours of wonderful sounds and nostalgia. Our Fest page still hosts it at: https://www.njclearwater.org/festival.html
  • 44 wonderfully joyous, inclusive, and FREE NJ Friends of Clearwater Festivals in Red Bank and other venues in August or September that feature 3 stages of all genres of music, an expo of dozens of environmental activist organizations, green vendors, and our Annual Environmental Justice and Sustainability Roundtables!
  • Expansion of ESP (Environmental Sail Program) to include more public sails and expansion of the eco-tours, sailing lessons, and continuing its role as flagship of the Sea Scouts Ship #5.
  • Continuing success of our advocacy team for the cleanup and positive reuse of the former Fort Monmouth’s massively contaminated sites
  • Advocacy of, and Action for ban of single-use plastics, positive Climate Change, Sea Level Rise, Sustainability, and Environmental and Social Justice solutions…
Your #GivingTuesday gift will allow us to continue working towards a healthy and Eco-Friendly World
Donate to NJFC
We are a 501(C)3 Charity. All donations are tax-exempt