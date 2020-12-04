County awarded $28 million for roadway improvement projects

FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders recently announced that the County has been awarded $28 million through the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority’s (NJTPA) Local Safety and High Risk Rural Roads programs for the 2020 Fiscal Year.

Monmouth County submitted applications for three County roadway safety improvement projects in January 2020. The County was approved for the award during the NJTPA Board Meeting on Nov. 9.

“The NJTPA award will allow Monmouth County to undertake the safety improvements for three County roadway segments, which are highly traveled rural roads by residents and visitors,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering and NJTPA Board Member. “The roadway projects will start in 2022 through the NJTPA Design Assistance Program and advance to construction as the design efforts are completed.”

The three County roadway safety improvement projects awarded funding include:

County Route 40A (Memorial Drive) Corridor in Neptune Township and Boroughs of Neptune City, Bradley Beach and Avon-By-The-Sea

County Route 524 (Stage Coach Road) in Millstone and Upper Freehold Township

County Route 527 (Siloam Road) in Freehold Township

NJTPA works with federal partners, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and other State and local agencies to find cost-effective ways to protect ecosystems and make travel safer and more reliable for motorists.

“Receiving the federal funding for the County infrastructure improvement projects is tremendous for our communities,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “The awarded money from the NJTPA will help reduce the overall cost of the projects and save taxpayer dollars, keep property taxes in check and help boost our economy by creating jobs.”

In total, the County maintains of approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 924 bridges and culverts and 239 traffic signals and beacons.