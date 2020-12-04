LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 11-23-20 to 11-30-20

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
20 Richardson Ave   $379,900
18 Park Ave $411,000
270 Wyckoff Rd   $375,000
Condo/Townhouse:
91 White St A $84,000

1 Samantha Way $460,000

There are 47 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 31 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There are 8  homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:

162 Cherry St $205,000

185 Kingsley St $320,000
154 3rd Ave $390,000
395 Hampton Ave $400,896

Condo/Townhouse:

580 Patten Ave 78 $549,900

30 Melrose Ter 303 $579,000
787 Ocean Ave 1601 $615,000
30 Melrose Ter 402 $665,920
30 Melrose Ter 502 $672,020
30 Melrose Ter 318 $833,000
30 Melrose Ter 518 $853,000
30 Melrose Ter 516 $1,146,390
30 Melrose Ter 508 $1,272,000
30 Melrose Ter 313 $1,350,000

350 Ocean Ave 306 $1,455,000

There are 94 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and  123 Currently Available For Sale

 

MONMOUTH BEACH:

45 Ocean Ave 10K, $765,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:

Single Family:
46 Hiawatha Ave  $599,999
240 Monmouth Blvd   $999,999

There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
 

Single Famil y:
1410 Unami Ave  $375,000
1406 Woodlock Ave   $845,000
14 Marisa Ct  $789,000
1309 Chestnut Ave   $380,000

 

 

 

 

 

Condo/Townhouse:
317 Lakeview Ave $645,000
There are 81 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 66 Currently Available For Sale.
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 31 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
351 Fisher Ave $260,000
1504 6th Ave $390,000
105 Moss Pl $399,900
Condo/Townhouse:
106 Belmar Ave   $145,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Famil y:
37 3rd Ave.  $450,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are none currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Famil y:
222 Cedar Ave.,
 $2,000,000
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 22 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST:

Single Famil y: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There re no home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
