LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 11-23-20 to 11-30-20

270 Wyckoff Rd $375,000
|91 White St A $84,000
1 Samantha Way $460,000
Deal: (NONE SOLD)
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.
|Single Family:
162 Cherry St $205,000
Condo/Townhouse:
580 Patten Ave 78 $549,900
|30 Melrose Ter 313 $1,350,000
350 Ocean Ave 306 $1,455,000
There are 94 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 123 Currently Available For Sale
* Considering selling?
* Full exposure on the MLS with thousands of agents working for you!!
* Search Sites like, Trulia, Realtor, Loopnet and more as appropriate.
* Weekly Facebook advertising reaching thousands.
For a free Market Analysis Estimate of your home, try our Home Value utility:
Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty
Email: shoreview@aol.com
Referrals: www.Shoreview-Realty.com
__________________________________
There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 15 Currently Available For Sale.
|Single Famil y:
1410 Unami Ave $375,000
1406 Woodlock Ave $845,000
14 Marisa Ct $789,000
1309 Chestnut Ave $380,000
There are 31 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are none currently Available For Sale.
|222 Cedar Ave.,
|$2,000,000
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER
Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!
SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC.,
www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Copyright: 2020 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©