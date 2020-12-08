Gopal Bill to Establish ‘New Jersey Consolidation Transportation Task Force’ Clears Committee

Trenton – In response to the consolidation of multiple New Jersey transportation authorities, the Senate Transportation Committee today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal that would establish the New Jersey Consolidation Transportation Task Force.

The bill, S-1764, would create a task force to investigate and evaluate the consolidation of the New Jersey Transit Corporation, Transportation Trust Fund Authority, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, South Jersey Transportation Authority, and Department of Transportation.

“The purpose of this task force is to provide a professional evaluation of the current operations of each individual agency in order to gauge the best practices and strategies for their future merger,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “This analysis will be taken into account when recommending a new, consolidated governance structure for the State’s transportation system, ensuring we can have an effective and efficient merger.”

Under the bill, the seven-member task force would include members from the following: two members to be appointed by the Governor with professional background and expertise in the areas of transportation policy from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Rutgers; one public member with professional background and expertise in public finance and one public member each to be appointed by the Senate President, the Speaker of the Assembly, the Minority Leader of the Senate, and the Minority Leader of the Assembly.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 7-0.