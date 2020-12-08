Shop Local and get a $25 gift card

LONG BRANCH – Mayor Pallone announced that the city launched a program called “Shop Local, Spend and Win” for the 2020 Holiday Season. It is that easy: spend $50.00 and get $25.00. This program encourages Long Branch residents to shop Long Branch businesses this holiday season and in return will receive a $25 gift card.
