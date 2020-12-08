Shop Local and get a $25 gift card

LONG BRANCH – Mayor Pallone announced that the city launched a program called “Shop Local, Spend and Win” for the 2020 Holiday Season. It is that easy: spend $50.00 and get $25.00. This program encourages Long Branch residents to shop Long Branch businesses this holiday season and in return will receive a $25 gift card.

“In an effort to help our business community and to give back to our residents we want everyone to Shop Local in Long Branch this holiday season. We are helping our businesses and at the same participants can get a $25 gift card. It is a win-win.” Mayor John Pallone stated.

To win a $25 visa gift card, you must submit 5 receipts from 5 different Long Branch businesses with a minimum of a $10 purchase at each different business. Any Long Branch business will be accepted. One gift card per person.

Submissions must be mailed to the Office of Economic and Community Development at 344 Broadway Long Branch NJ 07740 by 1/1/21.

You must also submit your name, address and phone number and a copy of each receipt.

There will be 50 winners. Questions? Call Community Development at 732-923-2043.