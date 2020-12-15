Jeanne Marie Bodine passes

Jeanne Marie (née Stout) Bodine, 93, passed away on December 13, 2020 at Jersey Shore Care Center, Eatontown. She was born in Long Branch and attended school there and in Eatontown, graduating Long Branch High School in 1945. She was employed for many years as a legal secretary for Charles Morgan Esq. and then Peter Falvo Esq.

She is predeceased by her husband, Russell S. Bodine in 2005, her parents Russell and Julia Stout and her sister, Lois Lucassen. She is survived by her four daughters, Claudia (Harry) Widdis, Denise (Frank) Vacchiano, Jennifer Williams, and Melissa (George) Juska; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Tracey) Widdis, Amanda Widdis, Elizabeth (Pat) O’Brien, Maria (Dan) Joyce, Michael (Meghan) Vacchiano, Spencer Appleby, Harrison Williams, Benjamin Williams and Marshall Williams; 10 great grandchildren and her sister, Elizabeth Beek.

Jeanne was an avid reader, movie watcher and scrabble player extraordinaire. She outlived most of her family and lifelong friends but was fortunate to develop new ones who helped her live a full life in her remaining years, along with her second family at St. James Episcopal Church, Long Branch. Many thanks to the entire staff at Jersey Shore Care Center for their compassionate care throughout her stay there.

Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. A memorial service and Life Celebration is planned for late spring at St. James Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bridget’s Pantry or St. James Church, both 300 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740.