Local Real Estate sold from 12-7 to 12-14-2020

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 26 Pearce Ave $396,000

100 Grant Ave $435,000

Condo/Townhouse:

15 Paul Ave $500,000

38 Oxford Ln $618,000

There are 42 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 30 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

185 Avenel Blvd $352,500

433 Westbourne Ave $395,000

571 High St $489,000

62 Sixth Ave $550,000

Condo/Townhouse:

2 N Bath Ave D4 $925,000

365 Ocean Blvd 305 $1,085,000

32 Mckinley St $1,465,000

There are 98 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 108 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Condo/Townhouse:

8 Wharfside Dr $354,000

100 Seaview Ave 6A $450,000

1 Channel Dr 707 $519,000

55 Ocean Ave 2K $625,000

8 Gull Point Rd $1,075,000

There are 27 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

11 David St $400,000

1016 Beverly Ave $479,900

Condo/Townhouse:

89 Old Orchard Ln 2001 $391,000

40 Fernwood Dr $450,000

There are 79 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 70 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:

7 E Church St., $995,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

2202 W Bangs Ave $250,500

211 Park Ave $370,500

514 Couse Rd $405,000

7 Elmwood Dr $479,000

Condo/Townhouse:

106 Anelve Ave $237,500

710 Ruth Dr $289,900

2202 Alpine Trl $255,000

7 Tall Pines Dr $447,000

310 Cliffwood Dr $339,250

There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 5 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

77 Hawthorne Ave $355,000

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Condo/Townhouse:

76 Whitefield Ave 313, $250,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There re no home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

600 Evergreen Ave $999,999

Condo/Townhouse:

107 Brinley Ave 8 $520,000

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 16 Currently Available For Sale.

