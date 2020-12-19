Former Eatontown Police Chief Goldfarb announced as SPCA new chief

A former Eatontown police chief has been named as the new Chief of the Monmouth County SPCA, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Michael D. Goldfarb has been named the Monmouth County SPCA’s new Chief of Law Enforcement, responsible for overseeing the enforcement of animal cruelty cases in the county.

Goldfarb, replaces Ross Licitra, who has been Chief since May of 2015. Licitra is stepping down from this position after winning the open Freeholder seat in November’s election.

“We want to congratulate Chief Michael Goldfarb on the new role. Michael’s enthusiasm for animal welfare, coupled with his extensive law enforcement background and deep roots in Monmouth County, makes him an excellent fit and creates a smooth transition to the role of Chief of the SPCA. We would like to thank Ross Licitra for his unwavering dedication to the position for the past five plus years,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni stated.

“Working side by side with Michael, protecting and advocating for the humane treatment of all

animals in Monmouth County has been an honor. As I continue in my role as the Executive Director of the Monmouth County SPCA, Michael and I will continue this mission always remembering the importance of animal welfare” Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra stated.

Goldfarb’s law enforcement career began in 1992 as a Patrolman for Eatontown. He later moved up through the ranks and eventually was promoted to Chief of Police in 2007. Goldfarb remained as Chief for ten years, until retiring in 2018, after twenty-five years of service to the community. In August 2018, Michael joined the Monmouth County SPCA Prosecutor’s Office Law Enforcement Division as a Humane Law Enforcement Officer. In March of 2019, Goldfarb was promoted to Lieutenant of Human Law Enforcement.

A lifelong resident of Middletown, Goldfarb still resides there with his wife and family.

Also promoted today was Michael Magliozzo, a 25-year law enforcement veteran who retired from this Office earlier this year as a Detective Sergeant. Magliozzo was promoted to lieutenant work alongside Chief Goldfarb.