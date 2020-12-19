Long Branch Rotary Takes Action Against Hunger

According to an October article by NJ Spotlight News “Pandemic in NJ forces 1.2 Million to become “food insecure”, report says the number surges by 56% this year, higher than national rate due to hard-hit hospitality and leisure industries. For children, the projected increase is even bigger, at 75%, bringing the total to 365,000, the report said. The new projected rate of food insecurity exceeds the 12.3% seen at the depth of the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch (RCGLB) raised $5,700 in the month of November. They received $1,000 from Investors Bank, $2,500 from a Rotary District Grant, $1,000 donation from Sylvia Allen, and $1,200 from club members. As a result, $950 each was donated in December to pantries at Christ the King Parish, St. Michaels Church, The Lutheran Church, Reformation, Trinity AME Church and St. Lukes Church. Since March RCGLB has raised and donated approximately $20,000 to local food pantries.

Please donate as much as you are able. No one should go hungry in this country, especially children. The need to continue helping our community is urgent. The money raised will be distributed to local food pantries in a check so they can purchase supplies needed the most. There is light at the end of this long tunnel.

Credit cards are preferred, checks accepted. Send checks to Long Branch Rotary Club, P.O. Box 3094, Long Branch, NJ 07740. If you are making a donation of over $100 by credit card or have a problem using the website please call Ken Gittell at (732) 539-3077.

https://www.crsadmin.com/EventPortal/Registrations/PublicFill/EventPublicFill.aspx?evtid=24a4990e-44b6-4a7c-bfd6-b849cefd4983

Wondering what Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch is about? Rotary’s 1.2 million members worldwide believe that helping to change the world starts with a personal commitment to “Service Above Self”. In more than 34,000 clubs worldwide, you’ll find members volunteering in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.

Want to attend one of our Zoom meetings? Simply give us a call at (732) 483-6973 to make a reservation. For more information visit us at www.longbranchrotary.org