Local Real Estate Sold from 12-15 to 12-22

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 23 Kremer Ave $338,000, 215 Wyckoff Rd $360,000
Condo/Townhouse:, 328 Mill Pond Way $289,000, 29 Malibu Dr $305,000, 122 Waypoint Dr 1604 $440,000. There are 40 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 30 Currently Available For Sale
Deal: (NONE SOLD)
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
75 Brighton Ave $104,400
297 Hillside Ave $455,000
536 / 538 Bath Ave $560,000
46 Marine Ter $1,770,000
Condo/Townhouse:
448 Ocean Ave 5B $445,000
504 Villa Dr $610,000
310 Ocean Ave N D-19 $629,315
30 Melrose Ter 201 $1,025,000
21 Ocean Ter $1,545,000
30 Melrose Ter 613 $1,780,800
There are 98 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 106 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Condo/Townhouse:
100 Seaview Ave 6A $450,000
45 Ocean Ave 6B $650,000
There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
1331 Eatontown Blvd $434,900
160 Comanche Dr $749,999
Condo/Townhouse:
7 Balmer Ct D – 1.12 $956,486
There are 24 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1209 Allenhurst Ave $371,000
1202 Allaire Ave $460,000
Condo/Townhouse:
7 Centre St 4303 $369,190
7 Centre St 4203 $369,190
5103 Centre St $375,215
106 Cold Indian Springs Rd $425,000
7 Centre St 4304 $437,290
9 Redwood Dr $445,000
33 Persimmon Rd $529,900
232 Rolling Meadows Blvd N $585,000
15 Jerome Smith Dr $689,900
There are 66 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 73 Currently Available For Sale.
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
27 Center St $880,000
Condo/Townhouse:
174 Ocean Ave 18 $845,000
There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
98 Bennett Ave $460,000
338 Victor Pl $325,000
220 Maple Ave $330,000
11 Jumping Brook Rd $369,000
408 Woodmere Ave $405,000
128 Clinton Pl $415,000
2 Victoria Ln $485,000
707 Prospect Pl $490,000
3029 W Bangs Ave $490,000
Condo/Townhouse:
106 Anelve Ave $237,500
710 Ruth Dr $289,900
2202 Alpine Trl $255,000
7 Tall Pines Dr $447,000
310 Cliffwood Dr $339,250
There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 6 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Family:
217 W Sylvania Ave $175,000
72 Riverdale Ave $375,000
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
613 5th Ave $421,000
606 Beach Ave $715,000
214 Lareine Ave $1,205,000
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.
