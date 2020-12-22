Local Real Estate Sold from 12-15 to 12-22

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 23 Kremer Ave $338,000, 215 Wyckoff Rd $360,000

Condo/Townhouse:, 328 Mill Pond Way $289,000, 29 Malibu Dr $305,000, 122 Waypoint Dr 1604 $440,000. There are 40 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 30 Currently Available For Sale

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

75 Brighton Ave $104,400

297 Hillside Ave $455,000

536 / 538 Bath Ave $560,000

46 Marine Ter $1,770,000

Condo/Townhouse:

448 Ocean Ave 5B $445,000

504 Villa Dr $610,000

310 Ocean Ave N D-19 $629,315

30 Melrose Ter 201 $1,025,000

21 Ocean Ter $1,545,000

30 Melrose Ter 613 $1,780,800

There are 98 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 106 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

100 Seaview Ave 6A $450,000

45 Ocean Ave 6B $650,000

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

1331 Eatontown Blvd $434,900

160 Comanche Dr $749,999

Condo/Townhouse:

7 Balmer Ct D – 1.12 $956,486

There are 24 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1209 Allenhurst Ave $371,000

1202 Allaire Ave $460,000

Condo/Townhouse:

7 Centre St 4303 $369,190

7 Centre St 4203 $369,190

5103 Centre St $375,215

106 Cold Indian Springs Rd $425,000

7 Centre St 4304 $437,290

9 Redwood Dr $445,000

33 Persimmon Rd $529,900

232 Rolling Meadows Blvd N $585,000

15 Jerome Smith Dr $689,900

There are 66 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 73 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:

27 Center St $880,000

Condo/Townhouse:

174 Ocean Ave 18 $845,000

There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

98 Bennett Ave $460,000

338 Victor Pl $325,000

220 Maple Ave $330,000

11 Jumping Brook Rd $369,000

408 Woodmere Ave $405,000

128 Clinton Pl $415,000

2 Victoria Ln $485,000

707 Prospect Pl $490,000

3029 W Bangs Ave $490,000

Condo/Townhouse:

106 Anelve Ave $237,500

710 Ruth Dr $289,900

2202 Alpine Trl $255,000

7 Tall Pines Dr $447,000

310 Cliffwood Dr $339,250

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 6 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

217 W Sylvania Ave $175,000

72 Riverdale Ave $375,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

613 5th Ave $421,000

606 Beach Ave $715,000

214 Lareine Ave $1,205,000

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.

