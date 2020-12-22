Long Branch to expand recreation facilities and affordable housing units

LONG BRANCH- The City of Long Branch and the Long Branch Housing Authority announced today that they have partnered in an agreement that will expand recreation facilities and programs and increase affordable housing units in Long Branch, subject to approval of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

For many years, the need for more affordable housing has been at the forefront for both the city administration and Housing Authority. The Mayor and Council also were looking to provide residents from all age groups with more fitness and recreational opportunities/ activities.

Christ the King Church Christmas Mass Schedule

The City of Long Branch and the Long Branch Housing Authority have begun the process of transferring to the City full ownership and control of the Bucky James Community Center, which was Ground Leased to the Housing Authority, upon HUD’s approval, as part of a plan that will enable the Housing Authority to construct additional units of much needed affordable housing in the City.

“This is an opportunity that benefits everyone. We get more affordable housing units in our city and our residents get more recreational facilities and programs,” Mayor John Pallone stated.



If you can’t attend Holiday events send Flowers by Van Brunt!

As part of the plan, the City will transfer City-owned land to the Housing Authority to build more affordable housing, and the city will be able to operate the community center where they plan to greatly expand programs and events. The city plans to substantially increase the number of programs in the Community Center.

Don’t forget dessert from Caputo’s Pastry Shoppe

“When Commissioner Donald Covin of the Long Branch Housing Authority came to me with this idea, I was immediately on board and the conversation began from there,” Mayor Pallone stated.

“Right now, the Housing Authority has approximately 5,000 persons on waiting lists, which means most people who are on the list must wait about five (5) years to be housed. Gaining this land is huge for our organization, as real estate in Long Branch is costly and at a premium. During this pandemic, the need for affordable housing has skyrocketed,” Executive Director, Gloria Wright, stated.

The Bucky James Center comes fully equipped with a large multipurpose room, basketball court, computer lab, a library, office space, and already houses the current city Recreation offices. The property the city will be transferring to the housing authority is located on Liberty Street at the intersection of Union Avenue.

“This was a win-win for both entities. Historically, the Bucky James Center belonged to the city before it was the housing authority’s. I am happy to see it back with the city in return for more affordable units.” Commissioner Don Covin of the Long Branch Housing Authority said

“There is no down side to this deal. Our residents score big at virtually no cost.” said Mayor Pallone.