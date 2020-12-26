Long Branch Toy Grab & Go Christmas Party

The Annual Christmas party held for children at the Bucky James Center was still held this December to make sure every child received presents. This year was a little different, though, but with the same results – many happy children and parents.

On December 19, hundreds of excited kids rode to the Grab and Go Christmas Party, waved enthusiastically to Santa, then parked as volunteers from the Long Branch High School basketball team helped load presents, by that time festively wrapped, into the trunks of cars to be placed under the tree for Christmas morning.



The Long Branch Recreation Program, Housing Authority and Police Department spent months collecting unwrapped toys that had been dropped off at the recreation center or at local businesses by generous donors… there were plenty to go around!

“We are so happy to be able to give out presents again this year,” said Shannon Bruno from the Recreation Dept. “We had a lot of donations, and they will all be given out to kids before Christmas. I can’t thank the donors and volunteers enough for their generosity.”