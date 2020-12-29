Congregation Torat El’s Popular ‘Meet the Author’ Series Continues on Zoom

January 21st program features Esther Amini, author of Concealed.

On Thursday, January 21st at 7:30pm, Congregation Torat El will hold the next event in its innovative ­“Meet the Author” series… via Zoom. This program will feature Esther Amini, author of Concealed.

Concealed is a memoir of a Jewish-Iranian daughter caught between Chador and American values. Esther Amini grew up in a Persian-Jewish household in Queens, the daughter of tradition-bound parents from Mashad, Iran’s holiest city. She explores the little-known history of Mashad’s underground Jews, the incident that steeled her mother’s resolve to leave, and her parents’ arduous journey to America, as well as the conflict she feels between her indebtedness to her parents and her desire for more self-determination than their traditions allow. Ms. Amini deftly weaves the themes of concealment and visibility in this moving view of culture and family.

Esther Amini is a writer, painter and psychotherapist. Her work has appeared in Elle, Lilith, Tablet and The Jewish Week. Her memoir evolved from an award by Aspen Word of an Emerging Writer Fellowship in 2016. Her works have also been performed by the Jewish Women’s Theater in Los Angeles, where she was the Artist-in-Residence in 2019.

Concealed was recently named as one of the Best Books of 2020 by Kirkus Reviews.

There is no charge for this event but registration is required. Please register at the link below:

https://www.torat-el.org/events/meet-the-author- esther-amini/. You will receive an email with the Zoom link and password prior to the event.

This ongoing series is made possible through a generous grant from the B’nai Sholom/Beth El Foundation.